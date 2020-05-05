5 Most Common Types of Plagiarism

Plagiarism or duplication of another’s work is a common phenomenon in the digital world. With advancementsin technology, duplicate content checker tools are intelligent enough to unveil such instances of plagiarism. With the advent of artificial intelligence technology, such plagiarism checking software has been armed to find even a needle in the haystack. Plagiarism is unethical, it is stealing another’s intellectual property. Also, it can lead to severe consequences, given that plagiarised content is neither tolerated by Google, nor by any other enterprise or institution.

To ensure that your content is original and free of plagiarism, the first step is to understand what constitutes plagiarism. Here’s a look at the various types.

Types of Plagiarism

One does not always intend to copy another’s work. So, instances of copying content can be either intentional or unintentional. The good news is that a robust duplicate content checkerwill be able to identify all types and instances of such content.

1. Complete Plagiarism

One of the most egregious forms of plagiarism is complete plagiarism. This means that an individual claims an entire piece of work to be their own. With an AI-powered checking tool, it becomes easy to find out whether all of the content or parts of it have been copied directly from another source.This severe form of plagiarism can lead to serious legal consequences.

2. Source-based Plagiarism

Sometimes, plagiarism could occur due to incorrect citation or misleading source of information. For example, when a researcher is documenting data, they may refer to a primary source of information and, sometimes, even a secondary source of information. If the reference is misleading, it may be seen as data falsification or misleading. For serious fields, like medical reports, the consequences of source-based plagiarism can be dangerous.

3. Direct Plagiarism

This is a severe infraction of academic or web content. In direct or verbatim plagiarism, the author may copy some part of the content and use it in their own work. This too can be identified with a duplicate content checker online, which will identify the duplication. Direct plagiarism is a dishonest practice and the perpetrator could suffer disciplinary actions.

4. Self-Plagiarism

Self-plagiarism or auto-plagiarism is the duplication of the author’s own previous work. Copying of any significant part of a previously published work is considered a violation by many academic journals. Most journals use software to determine the originality of all content they publish. They have the strict criteria regarding reuse of content in research papers.

5. Accidental Plagiarism

Even when done unintentionally, copying of content can have legal or disciplinary consequences. There are times when the best of us accidently rewrite content we might have read elsewhere. Duplicate content checker tools can prove very useful in helping us determine that our writing is completely original before we submit it for publishing.

It is important to ensure that all writing submitted to either educational institutions or for online publishing is original, given that popular search engines, like Google, tend to penalize cases of plagiarism. The good news is that you can quickly and easily check your content online before it is published or submitted elsewhere.