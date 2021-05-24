Advanced Technology Lightning Cables for Android and Apple Phones that You Must Try

Charging the phones shouldn’t be a headache. But, sadly, it is! The many problems of charging a phone with a conventional charger are as follows.

It takes forever for the phone to charge. N number of cables are required if one has more than 1 device. It’s hard to work on the phone simultaneously while charging it because the cable keeps coming in the way.

These are the most common problems that almost everybody has to deal with. So, if you’ve been fretting over similar issues, then you’re not the only one.

All these problems are so common that technology experts introduced the concept of lightning cables in the market to address such problems. In this guide, we have specifically mentioned a couple of the latest trending chargers of advanced quality that’ll help resolve all the problems that you face.

You can pick anyone according to your requirement. Dive in!

Mcdodo Auto-Disconnect Lightning Charger with Breathing LED

This charger is an ideal match for people who’re tired of waiting for hours before their phones can get charged.

The auto-disconnect charger is facilitated with the feature to stop charging the phone as soon as the battery is 100% charged. So, the first benefit is that it prolongs the battery life of the phone.

Next, this charger has zinc alloy and nylon braided cords of very high quality. As a result, the cable does not break or twist or tangle. Needless to say, the life of this charger is quite long.

Last, it has an LED halo in the background that allows you to check the battery status of your phone even in the dark.

McDodo 90 Degree Lightning Cable Charger for Apple iPhone

This charging cable is a blessing for people who like to use their phones while they’re charging. It has such a unique 90° angle that the cable doesn’t interrupt the users while using the phone. Other than this feature of comfort, there are many practical benefits too. Have a look!

Since the cable doesn’t fall out or dislodge, again and again, the port of the phone isn’t damaged in any way. It lasts for a long long time. So, this charger is money well invested.

There are also many other high-quality Mcdodo phone chargers that you can have a look at on their website. All the products that this seller offers are of the highest quality. Hence, you get what you pay for, not some cheap substandard product.