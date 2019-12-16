Get an Insight into the World of Domain Name, Its Types and More

The world of domain names is quite massive. Hence, one would require going through various pieces of information to understand it. This article will shed some light on creative business names as domain names along with types available, ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers), and more. So, without doing anymore delay let’s dive into the first thing aspect of this article.

Domain name in detail

It refers to the address of a website which people type in the search bar of a browser to visit it. Simply speaking, if an individual website is his/her house, then domain name is simply the address of that house.

Different domain name types

When it comes to domain names there are several different extension types are currently available in the world. Among these the most popular extension which most people try to use with their domain name is .com. however, since everyone tries it, it is not available always for people to use it. Hence, other options are used instead sometimes like .net, .org, .info, .tv, and many more are there.

Now get an insight into different domain name types which are available!

TLD (Top Level Domain)

This refers to a generic domain extension which is generally listed at the top most level in domain naming system. Over hundreds of top level domain are there but most popularly used by people include .com, .net, and .org as these are easy to remember for people around the world. Other top level domain names such as .info, .club, .biz, etc. are known in lesser amount which is why most professionals don’t advice on using them.

sTLD (Sponsored Top Level Domain)

This is another division which falls under Top level Domains (TLD). This is where a specific sponsor represents a particular community which is served by this domain extension. For instance, .gov is used for US governments, .edu is used for organizations that have something to do with people’s education, .mil is used for military services of the US.

ccTLD (Country Code Top Level Domain)

This Top Level Domain refers to domains which are country specific and generally ends with a nation’s code extension such as .in for India, .de for Germany, .uk for United Kingdom, .au for Australia, etc. These are ideal for websites where the targeted audience is from a specific nation. It is mostly used by business which work locally or nationwide and not at global scale.

Association responsible for domain naming system

The association which is responsible for domain naming system is ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers). They are solely responsible for managing domain naming system globally.

This organization provides permissions to various organizations to sell domain names and those permitted firms are called Domain Name Registrars. These firms hold the power to makes any changes on domain registry on their clients’ behalf. Such an organization can easily sell elegant business names, renew before its gets expired, manage records as well as transfer a client to any other registrar.

If you are the owner of a domain, then you are solely responsible for informing your registrar about the places where a request should be sent. Moreover, it is your duty to get ahead and before expiry occurs, ask the registrar to renew it on your behalf.

How to buy a domain name?

The primary way to opt for domain name is to contact one of the millions of registrars available in the world. A domain name generally costs $15 approx. annually. Going through search engines will provide an individual with the list of such companies along with which are the best in the business.

However, after opting for a domain name, a business would require opening a web hosting account also. Many registrars offer web hosting services also. This means choosing the correct option will not only help you get an ideal domain name but also the same people will be providing you with hosting services.

Now, you are aware of everything which is related to domain names along with other aspects of domain. Hence, all you need now is to check out which company fulfills all of your requirements and get in touch with them. They will explain domain names and web hosting in a much more detailed scenario.