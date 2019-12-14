NEC Enterprise Solutions Showcases Brand New Digital Finance Solutions At Inaugural SFF X Switch 2019 

NEC Enterprise Solutions, one of the world’s leading information and communications providers recently attended the inaugural SFF X Switch event at the Singapore EXPO Convention & Exhibition Centre from 11 to 15 November, showcasing their brand-new digital finance solution.

During the three-day exhibition and conference of SFF X Switch (11-13 November) NEC exhibited a full suite of digital solutions aimed at empowering financial service providers with the technology to create innovative digital services for their customers, and enabled many companies to enhance their operations as usual.

The two key products presented by NEC at the SFF X Switch were:

Banking As A Service

This vendor-agnostic end-to-end solution provides financial service providers with a suite of innovative functions systems, such as deposits, loans and asset financing as a subscription-based service. This service is provided by Banqsoft A/S, a fully owned subsidiary of KMD A/S, an NEC company.

Digital ID

A cloud-based facial authentication solution with liveness detection which forms part of its Biometric Digital Identity Service (BDIS); a federated ATM which allows users to withdraw money from different banks with only their face; blockchain technology to secure shared ATM-based bank transactions; and Denso Wave’s SQRC (Secured QR Code) solution that combines facial recognition to facilitate POS transactions for offline authentication requirements.

NEC’s comprehensive, end-to-end solutions addressed at the show addressed the emerging challenges to create banks of the future combating the rise in security risks and the need to develop new, unique products for customers, banks and service providers so that they can succeed in this digital age.

