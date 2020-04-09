The Must-Haves When Setting Up a Call Center

If your business is handling its call center operations in-house, that can be a very smart decision. From having a more unified approach to offering consistent quality, running your own internal call center can offer small, mid-sized, and enterprise-level businesses a host of benefits.

That said, a big part of your call center’s success will rely on how well you execute your call center rollout. Here are the must-haves when you’re setting up your call center for the very first time.

Pick the Right Call Center Software

One of the most crucial decisions you’ll make when starting your own call center is picking the right tools for your team. Moreso than headsets or computers, call center software is one of the most important tools your support agents will use, so it’s vital that you do your research and find a system that fits your budget and your needs.

One business to look to for great software is Bright Pattern, since its contact center software platform has a wide range of integrations. As a Microsoft contact center solution, Bright Pattern’s software is perfect for CRM integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. Featuring omnichannel communication over SMS, web chat, phone, and video and the ability to put valuable customer details at your agents’ fingertips, this system can help your team work smarter, faster, and ultimately be more engaged.

Design a Functional Office

When it comes to having a productive workforce, the environment plays an important role. Nobody will feel inspired to do their best and provide great customer service if your office is bland and sucks the energy right out of the room. If you need help with your interior design, it’s worth looking into a firm to help you make decisions that create a dynamic and exciting place to work.

With affordable office design services from a firm like Uneebo, it’s easier than ever to get the help you need when it comes to coming up with a floor plan, decor, and office furniture that helps everyone on your team stay productive at their workstation. Don’t skimp on design, since it can ensure that your staff has the best experience possible working with you.

Hire the Right Staff

People power organizations, and with the right team, your contact center can help you put the right foot forward in all customer interactions. As a result, it’s crucial that you get great job applicants when you make a job posting to work in your contact center. Part of attracting good employees is offering a competitive hourly rate for their work. However, you also have to make sure that you do your diligence in interviewing each candidate to make sure they’re a good fit for your team. By ensuring that each staff member you hire provides great customer service, has the appropriate technical skills, and can offer everyone a great customer experience.

As you can see, the details and decisions that you make play a crucial role in your call center’s success. While handling inbound and outbound calls internally is already a step in the right direction, if you don’t give your support agents the right tools, it’s hard to expect that your call center will find much success.

From making sure that the design of your office is conducive to your agents’ work while also creating an engaging environment to sourcing a top-notch contact center software package, each decision you make has a pivotal role in determining the productivity and happiness of your team. Keep the above list of must-have features in mind, and you’ll be well on your way to creating an ideal contact center for your business.