Tips for Choosing Cable Management Solutions 

Cable management in offices and homes is essential. In business settings, cable malfunctions are usually the cause of machine failure, and can negatively affect the productivity and efficiency of operations. Heavy duty cable protectors are also important for heavy traffic areas.

Here are what to consider when choosing a cable management solution:

Why Manage Your Cables

Cable management solutions serve two primary purposes; to protect cables and to guide cords through entry points.

To reduce repair costs, cables should be protected from direct impact. Ideal cable management solutions include cable wrap, conduit, junction boxes, and strain relief bushes. To manage and guide multiple cables solutions such as clips, cable ties, grommets, cable glands, and cable wraps.

Consider Your Environment

The environment is a crucial factor when choosing the perfect cable management solution. Environmental factors are divided into physical and non-physical:

Non-physical factors, such as liquids, solids, and heat.

Physical factors such as direct hazards like abrasion; further physical risks are likely to arise when moving encounters, hence management solutions that guide and protects moving cables such as conduit and grommets are ideal.

Understand the Requirements for Installation

Factors such as environmental conditions, available space, and mounting constraints of the application affect Installation requirements, while mounting is the most crucial installation factor. When guiding cables through a complex machine or cabinet, it is essential to have enough mounting space for cable management solutions.

Consider the Lifespan of Your Solution

While some cable management solutions may last temporarily or semi-permanently, others are designed to bring a permanent solution.

For permanent cable management, consider environmental factors like heat. Heat usually affects the lifespan of the product if you use a permanent adhesive cable mount. A non-adhesive based fitting method that easily clips onto your application is ideal. However, for a temporary cable management solution, an adhesive based solution would be perfect.