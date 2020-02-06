Ways of improving your business on Instagram  

Instagram is a social platform that gives to the business sector and individuals themselves variety of opportunities for promoting their brands or companies and attracts many more potential customers. The social media provides diversity of marketing tools and features that can help any kind of business to improve their sales and increase revenue. In this article we are going to see some ways which can help you to boost your Instagram account and bring profitable benefits to you or your business.

Set your Instagram account as a business one. The first thing you should do is to set your Instagram profile as a business account and this will allow you to reach the “Analytics” section, which is called “Insights”, where you can check the engagement of your followers regarding their activities on your Instagram profile. In this section you can also check more statistics of you followers like the gender of your followers, their age, and location and so on. These tools are free and very useful as they allow you to be aware of how your followers interact with your content. This option also provides a clickable connection to you (phone number, email address) and your customers can reach you easily.

Collaborate with influencers. After Instagram development and due to its increasing popularity the social media managed to create a whole new professional branch. There are many people over the social platform that has many followers and they are considered to be “Influencers”. It is a profession that is rapidly gaining popularity and many companies and brands prefer to promote their products collaborating with influencers instead of paid adverts. Influencers have their own loyal audience and the surveys show that more and more people prefer to buy a product, which is promoted by a public figure that they follow and trust. Promoting your product this way may bring many benefits to your brand and company, because your products are advertised in the best possible way and on top of that, in front of a huge number of potential customers.

After Instagram development and due to its increasing popularity the social media managed to create a whole new professional branch. There are many people over the social platform that has many followers and they are considered to be “Influencers”. It is a profession that is rapidly gaining popularity and many companies and brands prefer to promote their products collaborating with influencers instead of paid adverts. Influencers have their own loyal audience and the surveys show that more and more people prefer to buy a product, which is promoted by a public figure that they follow and trust. Promoting your product this way may bring many benefits to your brand and company, because your products are advertised in the best possible way and on top of that, in front of a huge number of potential customers. Publish your content at the right time. In order to increase the engagement of your followers you should define the right time to publish your post. The right publishing time can also bring you new potential customer base, however there are companies on the market from which you can also buy followers on Instagram in case you want to increase your audience faster. The perfect time for publishing is considered to be around 12 at noon, 6 or 7p.m. or 9 p.m. as it is a time when people are most active on social networks. The best days are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

In order to increase the engagement of your followers you should define the right time to publish your post. The right publishing time can also bring you new potential customer base, however there are companies on the market from which you can also buy followers on Instagram in case you want to increase your audience faster. The perfect time for publishing is considered to be around 12 at noon, 6 or 7p.m. or 9 p.m. as it is a time when people are most active on social networks. The best days are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Use Instagram stories. The next feature we are going to take a look is called Instagram likes Story. This is an option that allows you to post content on your account which will disappear automatically after 24 hours. This tool is considered to bring many views and interact on your account, resulting in improving the engagement percent of your followers. On stories you can also put location, Hashtags, stickers, gifts and many more entertaining features, that are eye catching

The next feature we are going to take a look is called Instagram likes Story. This is an option that allows you to post content on your account which will disappear automatically after 24 hours. This tool is considered to bring many views and interact on your account, resulting in improving the engagement percent of your followers. On stories you can also put location, Hashtags, stickers, gifts and many more entertaining features, that are eye catching Use Hashtags. Hashtags are a really powerful tool, because when most people are trying to find something that represents their interests on Instagram, they are searching for it using Hashtags. Putting Hashtags on all of your publications, no matter post or stories can make your profile way more reachable for new potential customers.

In this article we tried to get to know some Instagram features and tools that can really help us to create a professional looking Instagram business profile and increase revenue at the same time.

There are many more marketing strategy tools that we are going to talk about in the next articles.