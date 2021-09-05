4 Great Advantages of Using a Composite Hose

Composite hoses are gaining popularity and finding increased application in industries across the board because of their many advantages over other hoses. While they may cost more than traditional hoses, the benefits that composite hoses provide far outweigh their initial costs and can save you a lot of money in the long run. Here are four great advantages of using composite hoses.

1) Flexibility

Compared to rubber hoses, composite hoses have extremely high elasticity and do not harden under pressure. This means that they are able to stretch further with less risk of breakage than other types of hose. This flexibility makes them ideal for use in situations where there is a lot of vibration, which can be damaging to standard rubber hoses. For these types of applications, it is essential that you use tough, flexible hoses; otherwise, it may cause damage to your equipment and can potentially put lives at risk.

2) Lightweight

Your hose’s weight affects how much physical effort you have to put into any project. An ideal hose is lightweight and easy to handle. When it comes to your chemical composite hose, lightweight doesn’t have to mean flimsy—in fact, many of our hoses are super-strong and can hold up to 350 pounds of pressure! Lightweight hoses are also easier on your water pressure.

3) Heat Resistant

Heat resistance is one of several advantages that come with composite hoses. If you’re in an environment where heat is constantly on and off, composites are better able to withstand these drastic changes and resist melting. When compared to rubber or fibreglass, composites will hold up longer in these conditions, as well as remain flexible enough for easy use during both freezing and hot temperatures. Another advantage that composites have over rubber or fibreglass is that they don’t melt when being used with other products (i.e., harsh chemicals). In fact, some composites are more durable than others under conditions like these so it’s important to consider your needs before making a choice!

4) Durable

A composite hose is an extremely durable product. It is going to stand up against any type of weather condition and any type of working environment, making it easy for you to get through your job without having to worry about your tools. This means that you won’t have to go out and buy new equipment after just one use because what you bought last time ended up being cheaply made. You will be able to trust that what you have bought is going to work just as it should every single time, regardless of how tough your job or conditions may be.