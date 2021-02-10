5 Facts You Didn’t Know About SEO & Shared Hosting

In the digital age of the twenty-first century, the success of a brand largely relies upon the success of its website. Most people look online for recommendations while buying a new product or service. If the website fails to feature within the first few pages of the search engine results, then the chances of it getting noticed are diminished. Hence, for most websites, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is essential to their success.

There are many factors that can boost a site’s SEO score like using the right keywords, making the site mobile-friendly, creating unique and relevant content, etc. However, the performance of the site also plays a huge role in determining its page rank in search engine results. Since a website resides on a web server, web hosting services impact its performance to a large extent. The choice of the hosting plan can determine the site’s speed and security – two factors that are primarily responsible for the user’s experience on the site and hence considered by search engines.

Today, we are going to talk about SEO and a specific type of web hosting – Shared Hosting services.

The following video demonstrates how Shared Hosting architecture works:

We will also share five facts about them that you probably were not aware of.

Fact 1. The hosting option is not a ranking factor

While search engines consider a lot of factors, the hosting option is not one of them. Therefore, if you are using a Shared Hosting Linux Server, then the search engine will not dock points simply because the server is shared as you cannot control who else is using the IP address. However, if your site’s performance is getting affected, then the SEO scores will get impacted too.

Fact 2. Page Loading Time

The loading time of a website directly impacts its SEO score. Search engines don’t prefer sites that take longer to load as they result in poor site experience. Hence, they rank slow-loading sites lower than their faster competitors. This is also a place where the hosting service plays an essential role. While in Shared Linux Hosting with cPanel, site speed can be a concern since the server is shared between multiple users, it shouldn’t deter you from opting for affordable shared plans. Instead, look for Shared Hosting providers that offer better site speeds.

Fact 3. Uptime

Uptime is another important aspect of SEO for a website. Since users don’t like sites that are frequently down, search engines rank them lower too. The choice of the web hosting service is responsible for the uptime of your website. Most providers offer 99.9%+ uptime assurance with their hosting plans. If you feel that your host is failing to deliver on the promise, or having more frequent downtimes, then you might want to consider migrating to a new host.

Fact 4. Location of the server

Imagine that your server is in the USA, and a user visits the site from India. The request will have to travel to the US and back, affecting the loading site of the page. On the other hand, if the server is located in India, then the loading time can reduce drastically. Hence, before buying a hosting plan, ensure that you look at the location of the server and find one in close proximity to your majority target audience.

Fact 5. Site Security

A site that has regular security issues is not preferred by search engines. Such sites tend to lose crucial SEO points. Hence, it is important to choose a hosting plan that ensures optimum security of the server and your site. Also, if you are using Shared Hosting, you can take some measures to boost your site’s security.

Summing Up

Remember, SEO is important to keep your website visible online. Ensure that you take care of all aspects that contribute to the SEO rank of your site carefully. When it comes to buying the best Linux Hosting Shared Server, look for the aspects mentioned above to buy a plan that helps your SEO efforts. Also, it can take a long time to improve your SEO scores but a few months to bring them down. Hence, ensure that you are constantly in control of the factors and steadily improve your site’s search engine presence. Good Luck!