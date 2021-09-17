5 Sure Signs That You Need Magento 1 to Magento 2 Migration Service

For every business, the choice between fundamental and exponential growth involves some tough decisions. Out of the several difficult decisions that you take, working to build your current website or step up and upgrade to another platform that makes scaling easy is the most crucial one. Initially, the software behind your e-commerce platform does not have a profound impact. However, with time, as your users grow there might be a need to switch to a better platform such as Magento 2.0.

Now, moving to an upgrade might be a big move for you. It might seem challenging but completing the transition surely adds a host of benefits. In the 2.0 version, Magento has focused on modernizing its platform. The platform provides next-gen features to help you improve the user experience on your website. Moreover, the Magento 1 to Magento 2 migration service if done correctly, shall let you take advantage of the new platform.

What are the signs that your website needs to be migrated from Magento 1 to Magento 2?

Website migration is a crucial move for every business and hence should be done with a proper plan. The potential benefits of migrating your website can be maximized by identifying the correct time for transitioning to the new e-commerce platform. Successful migration from Magento 1 to Magento 2 can unleash a previously unknown value to your website. Thus, the top signs which tell you that the time to migrate from Magento 1 to Magento 2 has arrived are:

migration

1. The performance of your current store is wobbly

If the present performance of your website is unsteady and it faces issues in performance and speed, then you should definitely focus on Magento 1 to Magento 2 migration service rather than customization and optimization on the current Magento 1. The migration process shall consume your time and money, but it shall definitely get rid of performance issues for your e-commerce store.

2. Outdated backend platform for your e-commerce store has complicated things for you or your technology team

Working with an old version of Magento on your website can lead you to put more effort into marketing campaigns to bring more users. It will lead to an increase in the marketing costs. Thus, to keep other functions in check, you should definitely consider using Magento 1 to Magento 2 migration service.

3. You have present requirements for next-level customization

You should first determine if your marketing strategy requires customization to a large extent then Magento 1 to Magento 2 migration service is a better idea. Your website’s migration can enhance your customization process with the support of complex themes, code customizations, and extensions integration which is not possible with Magento 1.

4. Your competitors have all moved to Magento 2

In the cut-throat competition between e-commerce sellers today, it is necessary to plan and implement changes according to the needs of the time. If your competitor research reveals that all the competing businesses have all moved towards Magento 2, then it might be a sign that you too should do the same so that your platform is a step ahead of your competitors.

5. Your website requires safety and support options

Continuing with Magento 1 leads to missing out on security updates as these are no longer available. Due to this, migrating to Magento 2 would be a better idea. Getting security updated from third parties will incur a huge cost and thus you should consider Magento 1 to Magento 2 migration service to upgrade your website.

While your website’s migration from Magento 1 to Magento 2 might seem excruciating, you must remember that it shall lead you to improved conversions in the future. There are numerous factors to be considered and migration should be done with proper planning and professional implementation. Once everything is in place, the future of your e-commerce store shall improve drastically with a powerful backend supporting your marketing efforts and ultimately leading to sales.