7 POPULAR AREAS FOR A MARKETING CAREER

In this article, we will talk about the areas that have been popular recently for those who want to draw the direction of their career life on the “Marketing” route. We have compiled 7 popular areas for marketing careers for you! First off, the good news is that if you know how to impress people, you don’t necessarily have to have a degree in the field.

Let’s talk briefly about the answers to the questions “What is Marketing?” and “What does the Marketing Department do?”

Let’s take a look at it in summary; We can say that “Marketing is the act of promoting and selling products or services, including market research and advertising.”

When we look for an answer to the question of what the marketing unit does, we can briefly explain it as trying to realize the 4Ps or even the 7Ps in a healthy way. Marketing department, the increase in the sales of the goods or services produced by the enterprise in the market, competitiveness, increase in the brand value, continuation of profitability, implementation of changes in the product when necessary, promotion and promotion activities, ensuring the satisfaction and trust of corporate customers and consumers, development of new products, distribution channels. It is responsible for determining the customer preferences or creating a need by making all kinds of research about the product, making the decision to stop production when necessary, determining the pricing strategy, and planning and budgeting so that all these can be realized at the most appropriate time and in the most efficient way.

Now let’s come to the part where we will talk about 7 popular areas, which is our main focus:

Digital marketing

Digital marketing is definitely a great career choice for today. After all, we live in a digital world and marketing budgets are moving away from traditional marketing channels day by day towards digital advertising.

Companies need to improve their online visibility, which increases the demand for digital marketers globally.

The fact that you don’t need to be physically present in a specific location makes digital marketing ideal for people who want to start their own business or work as a full-time freelancer.

Digital marketing is a broad spectrum, but some of the most popular areas to study include:

Pay Per Click (PPC) or Cost Per Click (CPC) Marketing

Cost-Per-Impression (CPM) marketing

PPC affiliate marketing

E-Commerce

Influencer

Email marketing

SEO / SEM

Content Strategy

Blog / Vlog



PR Officer

Public Relations activities are pre-planned studies to ensure communication between an organization and its target audience and people or groups that will affect the target audience. Here, the organization can be a private firm, public institution, non-governmental organization or an individual. Public image and perception are extremely important to large companies, which can see their profits being influenced by what people think of them. That’s why they offer the services of savvy PR consultants who can help firms tick all the right boxes and build a positive reputation.

A degree in a communications or social science-related field is a good starting point in a competitive industry. Creativity, good time management and strong communication skills will help you stand out from the crowd.

Social Media Manager

Social media has become almost our first reference nowadays. This has increased its importance especially with the increasing use of telephones and online shopping during the pandemic period. It has become an endless pool where we keep in touch, research brands, access other customer reviews, and shop when appropriate.

Given the scale and potential of social media, it’s not surprising that companies use expert experts to manage their social media posts. As an admin, one is responsible for updating posts, engaging users, and developing content strategies.

Market Researcher/ Analyst

If you like to analyze charts and statistics and are interested in numbers to identify possible patterns, market research may be for you. Market analysts examine all kinds of data, including demographics, sales figures, locations and conversion rates, to help determine where the most profitable markets are and who they might consist of the most.

There is now a wide range of powerful tools that can help with this process, but analyzing data and drawing conclusions from it are two different things. This is why most market analysts usually have a strong educational background. Additionally, you need to be a strong communicator and be able to translate your findings to those with a non-technical background.

Content Author

Content marketing, along with the widespread use of the internet, is an important tool for many companies. Visibility, especially in search engines (like Google), is an important way to generate brand exposure and ad revenue. Therefore, talented writers who can produce high-quality content while implementing brand consistency and SEO compliance are always in demand.

One of the most important factors in producing content is impressive writing skills. You also need to understand how keywords work, as well as how to use analytics tools like Search Console and Google Analytics so that you can follow a sensible path in choosing the content you choose.

Sales Representative

The secret to successful marketing is understanding human psychology and how to use it. It will be more important to convince your customers that they need your product instead of wanting to buy it. If you can turn this thought into a practical reality, your skills will definitely be in demand.

The good thing is, you don’t need any formal education to draw a career route in this field. If you can convert calls from the target audience into orders, you will find your efforts pay off, and you will find yourself in a fast-rising career.

Brand/Product Manager

Once you have had some success as a sales representative, you are very likely to take on the responsibility of regional marketing for a particular product. In order to become a product manager, it is required to graduate from various departments of universities that provide four-year undergraduate education. Since the companies and the products produced and offered for sale will be different, graduates of different departments are sought. This means that instead of relying on vendors, you will have to design and create all strategies, campaigns and promotional events. Don’t worry now! We are sure that a pleasant process awaits you.

In addition, we can say that this is a field where you can start making really big money, it means you will have the chance to pursue a career in an industry that you are passionate about.