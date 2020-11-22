Age Is Just A Number: Digital Marketing To The Older Generation

If you think that digital marketing won’t be effective in reaching your older customers, think again. Age is just a number as far as online marketing is concerned, and the more mature demographic is more digitally aware than you might think. Besides, older customers represent the fastest-growing consumer age-group in the world – why wouldn’t you want to reach out to the? It’s time to make a call to that online marketing company in Auckland and tell them you have a certain demographic you really want to talk to. It will be worth your while.

Globally, the spending power of consumers aged 60 and over will reach at least USD $10 trillion by the end of 2020. Spending in this demographic is more immune to events like COVID 19 because many are living off their retirement savings and investments, without the worry of losing their income through job losses. At the same time, they’re online and using digital devices in a big way. For example, smartphone ownership and usage for the age groups of 55-64, 65-74, and 75+ is 96%, 92%, and 81% respectively. These age groups are also prolific at creating and keeping social media profiles and actively viewing streaming content. In the 75+ demographic alone, 20% do both of those things.

But it would be a mistake to think that everyone in this demographic can be marketed to in the same way. There are groups within groups and any campaign strategy needs to be refined accordingly. For example, research shows that the 65+ age group is more loyal to brands than younger consumers. If you’re an older, trusted brand, this is a tremendous opportunity to leverage that reputation as part of your digital marketing message. And while this group does use Facebook, they also receive a lot of commercial messages from listening to the radio, watching television and reading the newspapers. So, a simple Facebook ad that is in alignment with your radio/TV/newspaper spots will have much more resonance with seniors who are online.

Meanwhile, 50 to 60-year-olds are the ones who spend time researching products and services online before they decide to buy. Review platforms e.g. Yelp are popular with this generation, and it’s a smart move to ask more customers to review your company on all of the social media platforms you use. This age group also appreciates informative and educational video content, much of which is viewed as part of their pre-purchase research. This type of rich content is in stark preference to glib and shallow sales pitches, as far as they’re concerned.

There are great opportunities when you use online marketing to reach an older consumer base. They’re more technologically savvy than you might think. They’re proof that age is just a number in the field of digital marketing.