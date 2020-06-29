Business owners are always on their toes to find better ways and means to market their products or services. Press release distribution is one of the time tested marketing strategies being used by businesses around the world. In particular this strategy works big for small businesses and startups. These services are used to distribute press releases to reporters and various news outlets. A press release helps companies get publicity and potentially reach very large audiences. Additionally, the mainstream news outlets, social media and online/print media give internet visibility to the businesses.

How does a PR distribution service work? Simply put, a business or a company that is looking for some extra outreach buy services of a good press release distribution agency . This agency sends a press release on behalf of the business to journalists and/or news outlets. Some of the PR distribution companies also work with different reporters and journalists who would be waiting for relevant news all the time. By giving relevant news stories to the journalists the story’s reach extends far. This gives extra mileage to businesses in terms of bringing prospective customers and adding new customers.

However the only challenge for the business owners is picking the right PR distribution company. One should look into various factors determining their choice including budget, the outreach a service can give your business, reputation of the company, and experience in the industry along with its client feedback.

In order to help a business owner like you, I have compiled a list of the 10 best press release distribution companies in the USA. Let us see what these PR agencies have to offer and which one would best fit to your business needs.

PR Distribution™ is a well known name in the industry. This press release distribution company is known for giving one of the most affordable services with insightful analytical reports for your PR campaigns. They are a league above other companies by sending your news story to as many as 100+ premium news outlets which include but not limited to CBS, ABC, CW, Fox, and to their affiliates at a reasonable price.

PR Distribution™ offers the small businesses that are on shoestring budget, an opportunity to for extended outreach and help bolstering their potential customer community. Their service targets all the premium national news outlets in order to reach out to the relevant reporters, journalists, writers and bloggers. They know what they are doing and connect small businesses with their prospective customers.

Their PR distribution service works great especially for the small businesses who are looking for inexpensive ways of telling their story on national platform. Word count allowed is unlimited and they are generous with inclusion of multimedia attachments such as images or videos without charging anything extra. You may want to see their pricing plan here.

2. PR Newswire

PR Newswire is yet another PR distribution service that offers diverse services. The company owns a huge database of contacts especially from the journalistic domain and this gives them the edge to distribute your news story based on geography (local or national), and also according to persona of your customers (gender and age).

Therefore if your business requirements are targeting a specific age group or a specific gender then this is the PR agency for you that can help take your story to the customer clientele. This also means keeping unwanted mixed responses and enquiries about your product or service, smartly saving your time.

That aside PR Newswire doesn’t offer press release writing service in case you are looking for one. Their service is also tad expensive on your wallet and their starting price itself is from $350 with fee rising accordingly for additional requirements such as inclusion of multimedia attachments and so on. There is also fee to become member. Surely this works for startups with good funds.

3. PR Web

PR Web is another big name in this group. If you purchase their standard plan the company offers permanent placement on PRWeb and PR Newswire’s public relations feed. Other PR distribution plans are priced in the range of $99 to $389. The top of the tier service plans extend to services such as proofreading, and editorial feedback of your story, distributing the press release (with multimedia attachments) to the target community, and syndication on large scale,

The company doesn’t offer writing services but will proofread your press release if you pick their higher-tier plans. Also with the basic plans you cannot add images or videos in your press release and you need to pay more if you want them.

4. Send2Press

Send2Press is a total package of press release writing and distribution service. The company has been in this business since 1983 and has been doing well since. For $89 price your press release is edited and proofread with multiple revisions and drafts when needed.

The distribution services are at the state and national levels. With a total national plan giving a push of your news story to 6,000+ media outlets for only $199. There is no fee to become a member and it’s free. If you want to target distribution to one state you will have to pay $99. The $99 and the $199 plans come with a built in social media marketing campaign (worth $99).

5. Business Wire

Business Wire was launched in 1961 in the US as a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway to render press release distribution service to help the small business owners with their public relations marketing strategy. However, in no time it has extended to 18 newsrooms around the world. Now what can ensure your press release an attention it deserves than this company offers?

Contrary to other PR distribution services, Business wire offers multi-language press release distribution offering the service in over 20 languages. So regardless of the country you belong to or the accent you want your PR to reach out, the Business wire does that exactly for you.

That being said the service is dearer than its competitors but the extra price justifies for the extra features and larger news networks that your PR is tuned in. Certainly this isn’t a service for the small businesses who want to test the waters. It however, helps those businesses that want to reach to the next level.

6. Globe Newswire

Globe Newswire distribution network is one of the most reliable PR distribution services that gives you extended global reach while delivering the message to the audiences that matter the most. Globe Newswire offers a range of services for companies and agencies of varying sizes and types to help with their communication needs.

It gives wings to your corporate news so that it reaches people quickly and very efficiently. You have to register at their website in order to use their service but please note that creating a new account with them is free.

7. eReleases

eReleases is another popular press release distribution service known in the US. The company offers customized US national PR Newswire distribution service and this enables business any to send their news story to the relevant journalists. The distribution service includes 550 news content systems such as SmartBriefs, Moody’s, LexisNexis, and McGraw-Hill.

With over two decades of experience the company has formed relationships with journalists, reporters, writers and bloggers. It is this relationship that helps connect your business to industry-specific trade magazines, reporters, and bloggers. The media database of this company far exceeds 1.7 million contacts which includes 700,000+ bloggers and other social media influencers.

Their plans start from fee $299 upwards to $499 with 600 worder releases. They also offer PR writing service for an added price.

8. 24-7 Press Release

The 24-7 Press release is one of the most known press release distribution service in the USA. This is a go-to service for small business owners who work with small budget for their PR campaigns. Their contact database comprises of over 30,000 media contacts from the premium news outlets and associated news agencies. Businesses can get their news story distributed to nearly 50 news outlets for only $69.

The company offers all-US distribution for all businesses regardless of their size and niches. The distribution to nearly 4,500+ platforms renders maximum visibility for your news. The editors there collaborate with you if it is warranted in order to create a compelling press release that suits your business narrative.

The customer service offered is par excellent and they also offer translation and editorial support. However, they want the reporting feature. The lack of post-production analytics and reports might be a huge setback for newbies who would feel lost about the performance of the PR distribution.

9. PR Underground

For those business owners looking for high quality and budget friendly press release distribution service PR Underground is the choice. For a price of $49.99 a news story is released to the Google News, DigitalJournal.com, Social media, and 80+ syndicated news sites. What more can anyone ask for?

PRUnderground Max Plan comes with all of the above along with a guaranteed Yahoo Finance and PRNewswire.com release too. The plan comes for a price of $309. The site doesn’t charge membership fee or contract. You only pay for the press release distribution.

10. Easy Newswire

In the PR distribution Easy Newswire is a new entrant. However, in no time it has become one of the most promising PR distribution services in the country. Price for distribution of single press release is $49 under basic package which gets you the placements in 350+ public sites, social media placement, and also search engine News visibility.

High-priced plans give more outreach and visibility to your news and the price goes from $399 to $999 depending on the placements your business solicits.

Conclusion

We have studied each of these top ten press release distribution services from the perspective of affordability, word count restrictions, multimedia integration, and performance analytics reports. We found that PR Distribution™ to be the best press release distribution service for all the small business owners out there.

The company has PR industry experience for close to two decades. Additionally they do press release writing, editing, and proofreading so you don’t have to fret about hiring a writer from outside the agency.

Having affiliations with big news networks including FOX and ABC, CBS, and CW, the PR Distribution™ ensures sure shot success of your PR campaign. They even have a free press release checklist and media contact database with over 100,000 contacts to assist their customers. There is no other company that offers as many features at such prices.

If you want more information about PR Distribution™, do check their website at https://www.prdistribution.com