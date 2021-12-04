Biometric Technology: a brief history

The authentication and integrity of communication, program, or digital document are validated via digital signatures, mathematical techniques. It is the digital complement of a handwritten signature or a stamped seal, but it has far higher levels of intrinsic security than those methods. A digital signature is managed to address the problem of tampering and impersonation in digital communications through providing a secure means of authentication. It may be used to offer proof of the origin, identity, and current status of electronic documents, transactions, and digital communications, among other things. Signers might also utilize them to indicate that they have received enough information.

What is the procedure for using digital signatures?

Cryptography based on public-key cryptography, often known as asymmetric cryptography, is used to create digital signatures. Using a public key method, such as Rivest-Shamir-Adleman, two keys are created, resulting in a pair of mathematically connected, one being private and the other publicly available. In addition, digital signatures are made possible by the two cryptographic keys mutually authenticated in public-key cryptography. To encrypt signature-related data, the person who makes the digital signature uses a private key. The only way to decode that data is to use the signer’s public key, which is not available.

An issue with the document or the signature is indicated if the receiver cannot access the document using the signer’s public key, which means a problem with the document or the signature. This is how digital signatures are verified or the process of digital signature authentication. When we use digital signature technology, all the parties must have trust that the person who created the signature has kept the private key confidential. If a third party acquires access to the private signing key, that party may use the key to generate false digital signatures in the name of the private signing key holder.

