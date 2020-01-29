Customize Your Business Cards With Professor Print

In this digital world and extremely-competitive business environment, unique marketing materials enable you to stand apart from your competitors. Professor Print pioneered online print ordering for everyday marketing materials and today, more than half of their work is custom. There is a lot of fresh design for business cards. Their team designers will help you get your project completed. Graphic designers of this printing solution are highly qualified and have a decade of experience in the printing field. They can create traditionally designed cards for their clients but also specialize in unique designs that use shape, size, font, colour and materials to create a card.

Choosing a printing solution for your business

There are three major fundamental factors that will help you to determine what type of printing services are right for you and your budget; they are quality, quantity and production speed. Visit the website https://www.professorprint.com/professional-cheap-namecard-businesscard-printing-singapore/ for getting your quality custom cards. This company provides two significant types of printing services. The standard business printing services and methods include digital printing and offset lithography.

Process of Digital Printing

A digital file is sent from the computer directly to a toner-based press or copier. Because of minimal setup costs, printing services are the most cost-effective for low run printing. Another reason to use this printing when speed is critical in short turnaround times. Individual printers are used for large format printing such as for large posters and banners.

Offset lithography

It is the most common type of printing service used all around the world. This printing involves where ink is transferred from metal plates to a rubber cylinder and then onto the paper. This method accommodated the majority of commercial printing needs. For printing brochures, postcards, business cards, they use offset printing. The advantages of offset printing over digital printing are

It makes the card in rich format

Accurate higher quality colour and details

Lower unit cost for volume quantities

Flyers and Brochures printing services

Flyers are the advertisement paper which is usually distributed for free. It consists of information for advertising purposes for your business. These can be local events, hand-outs, information sheets and a lot more. It is one of the most affordable and effective ways of getting your message to the audience. By visiting https://www.professorprint.com/cheap-custom-brochure-flyer-printing-in-singapore/, you can get your innovative flyers for promoting your business.

The best part about Professor Print

Their printing service is fast, low cost and very convenient for the consumers. You can also check the prices, upload files and order documents without even leaving your place. All you need is a net connection. Required documents can be delivered directly to your home or any other location you want.Professor Print is committed to achieving customer satisfaction by ensuring on-time delivery, quality and cost-effectiveness of its solutions. They provide both online as well as offline marketing solutions because they understand the behaviour of the targeted consumers. They busy themselves in creating constructive solutions around brans so that they can deliver on their promises to the customer and enjoy preferential status.