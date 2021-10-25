Cymera Photo Editor with Collage Maker

Nowadays, thanks to the popularity of smartphones, and the ease in accessing them, all of us carry a portable camera with us twenty-four hours a day. Most of us take at least a few hundred photographs and videos per week, so much so that we are compelled to purchase external hard disks to store these images and videos for eternity.

Social media has created a platform for us to share with the rest of the world, or only with a select few, the best of the pictures or videos we have captured. Since many of us cannot afford, or carry the professional bulky equipment, we depend on our smartphones and camera apps to help us in capturing every minute of our lives.

Android Selfie Camera

There are of course many camera apps out there, catering to the various requirements and whims of different customers, but very few of them stand out in a market filled with such apps. Cymera is one of these stand out applications. This app comes with a whole lot of services free of charge, packed together neatly into a precise and compact easy to handle interface, with the smoothest graphics and icons. On the homepage of the app, one is introduced to its main features:

Beauty Camera

Camera

Edit

Gallery

Liquify

Collage

Insta fit

Youtube Fit

Beauty camera is of course a very special feature that provides you with the opportunity to take the best selfies and optimize them to perfection. You are able to select from a wide menu of filters, such as Secret, City, Ice cream, Classic and Natural, that you can check in real time before snapping a picture. You can also slim your face and soften it, using the tools provided by Beauty Camera. Camera option also provides you with the same filters to capture your photographs, and both beauty camera and camera provides, a tool, where you can decide from a range of options, how you want your final image or images to present; whether in a collage format of three or four, fisheye or sprocket.

Edit option is a powerful tool, where you can edit your images using a large number of tools. You can adjust the lighting, add a border, blur parts of the image. You also have the option to change your body shape, face shape, hair, eyes and many more. Using this, you can add text, stickers and memes to your images.

Collage allows you to make collages with up to nine images, using a plethora of layout options. Instafit and YoutubeFit helps you customize your pictures to the image requirements of social media apps, without distorting your picture too much. Finally, Cymera can be summarized as one of the best camera apps out in the app market today.

Download Best Android Camera for TV

There is no any popular and best Android camera on Play Store TV and Amazon App Store. You have to sideload your favorite Android camera to your Android TV box or TV stick using AppLinked or FileSynced.

AppLinked and FileSynced are the most popular Android TV app store. Since there are no public stores with this camera application, you have to create one.