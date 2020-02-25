Dedicated Servers Work Better Than Shared Servers

One of the most popular type of web hosting is Dedicated Server. Using the type of web hosting for a website is one of the most important decisions for a website owner. Dedicated Server hosting is a type of hosting in which a single server is lead to a website owner or an organization. In this the client will have complete control over the server. All of the software and hardware resources of the server are used by the website.

Advantages of using this server

This has certain lot of benefits which makes it important for certain types of businesses which are as follows-

Reliable

These servers are known for its reliability. The website will have more up time because it is not sharing its bandwidth with any other website. The owner can be assured that the visitors will never have any problem with bandwidth.

Flexible

If server is shared, no website has access to all its features. Since the client has the entire site to them self, they have more control and flexibility on the service. The changing features of the server could affect other website. This is not a problem with dedicated hosting.

Scalability

This server generally has more scalability for the reason that of all the resources are belongs to the specific website. They can also increase the size of their website. All website owners would like a server that allows them to grow their website with times especially for new businesses which are usually smaller.

Security

A Dedicated Server is not shared with any other website and so it is more difficult for any other person to access to files, password and information. Thus this makes it one of the most secure hosting options.

Good network stability

While choosing a dedicated server provider, you should keep in mind that it should provide good network stability, reliable option and operation of the applications. It can be the perfect solution for anyone who is serious about their website and online presence. The biggest advantage of this is that it can be remotely configured and operated. You are required to pay a lot more for web Dedicated Server web hosting as compared to the shared web hosting.

The technical support

The facilities are definitely more in this and it is completely worth the money. Most of the dedicated server web hosting providers gives technical support and you will find it a lot easier if you have technical expertise to manage the server yourself.