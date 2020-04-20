Finer Options in The Subscriptions for the Perfect Youtube Videos

Selling products, be it t-shirts, coffee mugs, cushions, tablet cases, etc. has advantages that go beyond financial gain. To start, the simplest and fastest approach to sell your own products through its YouTube channel remains that combining print on demand and dropshipping.

How to proceed in practice?

You could order custom designs today that can be printed on customizable products like t-shirts at a very affordable price on freelancing platforms like Fiverr or Upwork.

As for order management and customer service, you could fully integrate your online store with one of the many print on demand services that are offered online, such as Oberlo, so that order processing, , and customer service are fully outsourced. This approach would allow you to take advantage of all the advantages of the dropshipping model, which requires very little effort on your part. In addition, there is no need to worry about printing costs before making sales.

Alternatively, you could also sell the products you present in your videos on other marketplaces. That said, by taking this approach, you risk having limited control over the processes of inserting products, offering discounts, and publishing personalized promotional content, not to mention the fierce competition that you will face. Indeed, in addition to having to compete with other youtubers who follow the same approach, you will not benefit from the advantages linked to the sale on your own e-commerce site.

Further Choices

To go further, you could even sell products that you create yourself by hand or that you produce in the factory in collaboration with a manufacturer. It is this last approach that made the success of the Luxy Hair chain, whose founders sell hair extensions and related accessories through their videos, which they order from a foreign supplier.

When selling products online, a youtuber who has managed to build an audience will generally be able to rely on two advantages that could be envious among e-merchants:

A content machine that generates traffic to its online store on a regular basis.

The relationship of trust that he has managed to establish with his audience thanks to the content he publishes for free.

Selling your own physical products is a monetization strategy that should not be overlooked, since it will allow you to increase your reach, introduce your e-commerce brand into the offline world, and strengthen your relationship with your fans by making your activity more credible.

Crowdfunding your next project with the support of your YouTube audience

When money is the only barrier between an idea and its implementation, crowdfunding is usually a great way to get the funds you need to bring your project to life.

Whether you need capital to buy better equipment, hire actors, or pay other manufacturing and production costs, you could rely on the support of your audience and the crowdfunding community to get your project off the ground if there is enough enthusiasm for your idea. Several crowdfunding projects include a short presentation or a “trailer” to get people excited. You should therefore consider filming a short video that clarifies your project or what you plan to offer.