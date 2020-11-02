How Can You Prevent Hacking of Your Linux VPS

The high security of Linux software makes it less prone to hacking. In comparison to other software, Linux VPS is much securing than other operating systems. This is because of the robust security model of Linux. There are a few more ways by which you can enhance the safety of your Linux systems.

Disable Root Logins

The default login name for every Linux server is “root”. Using the default username makes it easier to crack the password and acquire access. For a secure VPS, you should not log in as a root user.

This will add security to the server and make it harder for them to guess your user credentials. Create a non-root user account. Give proper authorization levels before disabling the “root” account.

Modify the SSH port

If you modify the SSH port number of the device, then it becomes harder to find it. This can prevent malicious scripts from connecting to the default SSH port. To perform this task, you will need to open /etc/ssh/sshd_config file and make the proper setting.

While choosing a different port number, you will have to ensure that your chosen port number is not used anywhere. This will help in the prevention of clash.

Keep Your Server Software Regularly Updated

Another very important thing that you can do is to update the software of the server. If you are using a control panel such as cPanel, or Plesk, you will need to update it as well. There is a feature of automatic update of panels.

Enable that feature so that it prevents any chances of missing out on any important update. In the end, apply security-related patches quickly to prevent it from any malicious attack.

Disable Open/Unused Network Ports

Hackers target the unused and open network port. You should disable them. To do this, you will need to use the “netstat” command to find all open network ports along with their linked services. Set up “iptables” for closing all open ports. Use the “chkconfig” command to disable undesirable services. Use a firewall to automate the rules of iptables.

Remove Undesirable Packages, And Modules

Also, run those services that you require to work on the Linux VPS server. Remove all other services from the system. Unwanted service that comes with the software and installation of unnecessary packages, software, and services can lead to potential threats.

They can even reduce the performance of the server. To minimize the possibilities of hacking, it is important to keep only important services on your Linux VPS server.

Conclusion

The default security offered by Linux OS systems is good, but you can make it even better with the above ways. These top tips will help secure a Linux VPS server to prevent the hackers before they breach the website and get access to your sensitive data. It doesn’t take much amount of effort and time, but some level of administrative experience to implement these techniques.