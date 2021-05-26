4 Ways To Get Your Facebook Advertising Design Work Spot On

While scrolling on a Facebook page, you came across an ad design of an amateur, so it looks so professional and attractive. When you compared it with yours, you found that it looks blurry, unclear, and that’s the reason you are unable to attract viewers. Ad design plays an integral role as it is a medium through which you communicate with your audiences visually. If your ad has a fantastic product offering at a discounted price with a plain boring image or without that, it cannot gain attention. The four ways to get Inserzioni Facebook perfect are:

● Considering The Format Of The Ad

Before you start preparing the ad, you must be aware of the nitty-gritty of it. First, decide on the format of the ad, and presently, it has around eight main ad formats with other variations. It includes video, photos, stories, messenger, collection, slideshow, carousel, and playable. Prior to proceeding, you must decide on the format.

● Clear Call To Action And Value Proposition

As per stats, around 1.7 seconds are spent by mobile users browsing an individual post. So, designing your ad with a clear call to action and value proposition will grab attention from audiences. The post should be colorful with clearly specifying the CTA. After reading the post, audiences should understand what to do to purchase the product.

● Inform Design With Ad Placement

Like ad format, the ad placement is also vital, and it specifies the amount of space you need, designing without spaces, etc. The way to pick the best ad placement for your specific objective is by knowing the choices you have. They are desktop right column, desktop news feed, marketplace, mobile newsfeed, in-stream video, audience network, stories, etc.

● A Consistent Landing Page Containing The Ad

If the landing page and Facebook ad design do not support sync visually, your return on investment can get affected. Both pages must have common designing elements, like fonts, colors, and image arrangements. It helps viewers to understand both are in a continuation and not different from one another. Make sure while designing, you keep both the things into consideration, or else it would be tough enough to get readers to click on the ad.

Final Thoughts

No matter how much you try, it is not easy to predict your audiences. So, you should always try updating your page and understand what they are looking for. Accordingly, you can target and impress your customers.