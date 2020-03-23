How To Operate A Blog Like A Pro

The internet is a great way to express your thoughts, record them, and let the world know what you think. Or at least, your subscribers. Instant communication paved the way for more and more people to have the courage to voice out their opinions and thoughts at any end of the spectrum. While there are many niche blogs out there, one of the rarest is blogs.

For most people, religion is a topic of contention. More than half of the population believed in a higher deity, but the similarity stops there. There are versions of gods in every religion, but the most prominent is the god. If you’re born a, statistics show that you’ll die as well.

So if you want to start a blog or already have one but are looking for streamlining tips on how to operate it effectively, you’re in the right article. We’ve collated the best blog operation tips to maximize the viewership of your blog as well as get it going when you’re starting out. Always remember that the tips written here may or may not apply to you, so proceed with caution.

Choose the right name.

Any blogger will tell you that the right blog name will make your blog individual. It’s in the name, right? So make sure you choose right. One of the cornerstones in deciding what to name your blog is your personal connection to it. What do you want your blog to sound and look like? Start from there and figure things out.

A good blog name should be easy to remember, rolls off the tongue quickly and is unclaimed yet. There’s no point in having a name that ticks all the boxes if it’s already spoken for. Your blog name will be your URL. Identify what you need in order to procure a name – search the web if it’s already taken, or have websites with the same sounding names, reconsider, then make sure the .com and .net extensions are still available.

Choose the right blog builder.

For this, you’ll need to choose wisely. The right blog builder will optimize your site the right way, incorporate it with the necessary plugins, and is full of security features. You have quite the number of options here, but WordPress is top of the pack. With WordPress though, you’ll need to be more aware of monetizing it. You can’t just host your site to WordPress and think that’s it.

If you want a more thematic site, Squarespace and Wix may be the better option for you. What’s great about these blog builders is that they make everything easy for their subscribers. For a small fee annually, you’ll have professional support, updated themes, and other security features. If you’re not versed in the world of blogging and coding and HTMLs, choosing any of these two will do you good.

Identify your strengths.

This is the most important part of your blog. It would be best if you decide on how to approach things, and the best way to go about this is by identifying what you’re good at. Do you want to blog about verses and their meanings? Do you want a devotional kind of blog? Or a testimonial or personal journey stream of consciousness kind of thing? Or a little bit of all of these?

Every great blog is dedicated to something. If you’re a Mommy, you can talk about how you’ve been rearing your kids the way, the challenges it took to raise them, and the set of values you are teaching them to become great s in the future. There’s so much untapped potential in blogging; you just have to be savvy about it. You can even take the radical approach if you’re up for it.

Promote it.

This will be the lifeblood of your blog. If you’re gunning for a blog that will generate lots of views, you’ll need to promote it. Social media is a great place to do this. Set up Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts for your blog, and start following people, so you get followed back as well.

One untapped social media platform that most bloggers ignore is Pinterest. blogs usually garner 1-2 million views every month in it, depending on how you market. Promoting your blog needs to be as subtle as it can be, as blogs are upheld in a different set of standards. Try to engage with your audience once every day, if possible.

Dabble with SEO.

Search engine optimization or SEO is the basic building block of any digital marketing campaign. There’s so much you can do with it, starting with ranking your blog in certain keyword/s that’s heavily searched. With SEO, you can strategically place your blog to rank in specific categorical searches. You can even advertise it to gain more views!

Takeaway

In every type of blog, there is always a specific way to make things as streamlined as they can be. Sure, some general blogging tips are needed to be adhered to, but when you’re dealing with something really exclusive, it will be in your best interest to make things as inclusive as you can. Do not be afraid to invest time for self-growth. Use productivity techniques such as using a Pomodoro Timer to help you make the most out of your day. Lastly, take your blog to the next level through the tricks above.