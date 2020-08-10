How to access limetorrents without using Proxy?

We all get a lot of content like videos, images, and movies online. But there are some contents which are not easily available. That’s why people go with the torrent sites to enjoy their services. Torrent sites provide the content which is not easily available on the Internet, these sites leak the content and upload on their website, which is fully illegal.

Many of these illegal websites are banned but still many websites are doing their work with the black hat technique. As we know these websites are facing privacy issues and are banning them again and again. So we should rely on a single torrent, we should always have the proper alternatives to these torrent websites. The one famous torrent website is limetorrent.

What is LimeTorrents?

Limetorrent is a famous torrent website that provides good content to entertain us. You can download the content from limetorrent, but sometimes it becomes tough to download it. So we can use the mirror sites to download it. But some of the mirror websites don’t give direct access to their websites. So we are providing you the best Limetorrents Unblock mirror sites. Here is the list of best mirror sites list-

Limetorrent mirror sites:

io

top

co

com

net

So these are the best mirror websites from where you can download the content. The government and the content creators always want to ban these websites because visitors are going there to download the content. If these websites will get banned permanently then users will not be able to get free content easily. That’s why many users are surfing these sites.

How to Access LimeTorrents Without Proxy?

Now we will tell you how to get access to the blocked websites. You have to download the Tor browser which provides you access to the blocked websites. This browser is almost the same as other browsers but it contains a single feature extra which gives you access to this website. To get access through Tor browser, you need to follow these steps-

First of all, you have to download the Tor browser

Then you have to select the platform on which you are working like Android, Mac, Windows, etc.

Now you have to extract the downloaded file anywhere you want.

Then you have to open the icon and connect it.

Once you are connected, you can get access to any blocked website.

Now you just have to copy any of the Limetorrent websites and paste it on the Tor browser.

So these are the steps you have to follow to get access to any blocked website.

Conclusion:

So we have given all the information about Limetorrent proxy websites, where you can download the content and enjoy the better experience. Limetorrent will never let you down with their services because they have many mirror sites through which you can get access from any of the links to blocked websites.