Have you ever received a call from a recruiter just from nowhere? If yes, then you have been headhunted.

Executive headhunters, derive information from their sources and contact people that they feel is worthy. So, if you have received any such calls, instead of being curious, you should be happy to know that you are worthy.

Some people die to get headhunted, while others get lucky, effortlessly. In this post, we will discuss, how to be headhunted.

Here are the things to do to get into the radar of a headhunter:

Be visible

The best way to do it is to make yourself visible. The more seminars and conferences you attend, the more you come under notice. These events are attended by all sorts of people. So you never know who takes interest in you. Also, you should target events that are particularly organised by recruitment consultants.

Work, work and work

When you are working in a company, you become the favourite target for headhunters. This is psychological. To break it down, if you are working, then you are good at your work. You are taken to be someone who the company needs. This helps you to attract the attention of the headhunter. They will contact you to offer you something better than what you presently have.

Maintain your LinkedIn

As you may already know, LinkedIn is the largest professional network out there. Any information you put on the platform becomes public. This is why you need to be more careful about the information you provide. However, you are advised to keep your profile updated, so that recruiters can go through your profile to know more about you. Also, you should keep your profile open. This will make you searchable.

By following these easy guidelines, you can be headhunted. Although it is not easy to get the attention of the headhunter as very few people are lucky to get the opportunity of walking up to them. However, that doesn’t mean you should stop trying. The more you make yourself visible, the better it is for you.