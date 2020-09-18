How to play AVI video files on Mac OS?

When it comes to video streaming on Mac, there are certain video formats that Mac’s free QuickTime version does not support. AVI is one such format. AVI is nothing but Audio Video Interleave, which was developed by Microsoft. Though AVI videos can be streamed on Mac, not all of its files are supported in Mac’s free version of QuickTime. It is recommended for Mac users to enable Mac OS X to play all AVI audio and video files. Below are a few simple steps to guide you to achieve this.

Installation of Elmedia player on your Mac device to play AVI files

You can download and install an efficient Elmedia player, which is an AVI player for Mac to get your work done. Elmedia is a user-friendly simple video player application. You can easily download and install it. Elmedia allows you to not just play the AVI files, it also supports various other formats including MP4, WMV, MKV, MOV, FLV, etc. After installing the Elmedia player, follow these instructions.

Click the video option on the Elmedia interface. Add your AVI files to it now.

For the playback feature, you can drag the AVI files and drop them on Elmedia’s interface

Elmedia offers various features to customize your video files. You can adjust the volume, screen size, aspect ratio, etc. of the videos.

Conversion of AVI files to QuickTime compatible formats

The second option is, you can convert the unsupported AVI files on your Mac to QuickTime supported formats. This will allow you to play the AVI files easily on any of your Mac devices.

You can do this by below simple steps:

Use the Video converter for Mac to convert your AVI file to any other desired format.

Go to online Mac video converter website

Click to drag your AVI files and add them for conversion

From the drop-down menu next to the convert button, select the type of format that you want your AVI file to be converted

Now simply click on the convert button. Your AVI file is now converted to your desired format

After converting them to QuickTime supported formats like MOV, MP4, etc. you can easily transfer them to iTunes or iPhone.

By following these simple yet effective steps, you will be able to play the different formats of AVI files on any of your Mac devices,