How to Use BitMix Service?

Instructions on the most proficient method to utilize the BitMix crypto blender will help to become an expert in blending coins. Go to the official website and pick cryptographic money to blend. For instance, we will pick bitcoin.

The extraordinary code is the code that you will get after the principal blending on this help. It guarantees that later on, you won’t get the items that you blended in the past occasions of utilizing the blender. On the off chance that this is the main blending on this help, leave the field clear.

Address of the recipient. In this field, enter the location of the wallet to which you need to send blended bitcoins.

Postponement for the return exchange to you from the blender. You can set as long as 72 hours. The assistance suggests setting a deferral of 60 minutes.

Administration commission – from 0.4% to 4%. The higher the commission, the more exchanges you will get from genuine sources.

In case you wish, you can turn on randomization (make more than one exchange of blended bitcoins to your wallet). On account of the “Mixing Power” marker, you can explore how much the cryptographic money will be blended.

Subsequent to setting up the blender, click “Begin Mixing”. You are currently on the request page.

Download a letter of assurance, which is proof of administration responsibility, duplicate and record your novel code.

Duplicate the transportation address and move the bitcoins you need to blend there.

You can check the situation with the application by ID. It is accessible on the request page. Duplicate and record the ID.

This finishes the blending of bitcoin. Simply sit tight for them to show up at the location you gave. Save your request ID, letter of assurance, and novel code in the event of some unforeseen issue.