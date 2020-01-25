Mac Repair Los Angeles: What Apple Doesn’t Want You to Know

Are you having issues with your Mac, MacBook, or other Apple device? If you try to contact Apple they will most likely try and sell you a new computer or cell phone, that’s what they do. If you insist on having the item looked at for repair, the estimate you get back will leave you wondering why not get another computer? That is their plan. You don’t have to get sucked into this devious cycle though! Look for Mac Repair Los Angeles and MacBook Pro Repair Los Angeles to help break the cycle. Read on to learn more about the industry secret Apple doesn’t want you to know.

What Apple Doesn’t Want You to Know

This is the industry secret that is well-known in the tech and repair community but not by many others. Apple doesn’t want you to repair your devices. The only reason they even offer repair services is that there was an outcry in the community about it. Once they did start offering repair services, they were grossly overpriced. This is because Apple wants you to buy a brand-new device rather than repairing your old one. It is far more profitable for them.

If your MacBook Pro starts to experience issues or it won’t turn on, for example, Apple will suggest you buy a new one. While if you look for MacBook Pro Repair Los Angeles, you can likely get that same device repaired and save thousands of dollars. Mac Repair Los Angeles, like at CrackedMyPhone in Lakewood, can repair almost any Mac, MacBook Pro, and other Apple devices. You won’t be forced to spend thousands of dollars buying a new device or overpaying Apple’s exorbitant repair fees.

Mac Repair Los Angeles

There’s no reason to overpay at Apple or spend hours searching online for how to repair your device. When looking for Mac Repair Los Angeles, you can trust CrackedMyPhone to take care of everything you need. With over 10 years of experience, we are an industry leader in the repair and tech community. We also offer a no-hassle 90-day warranty for your assurance and peace of mind. Searching for MacBook Pro Repair Los Angeles? CrackedMyPhone can help with that, too! We can service and repair all Apple devices, PCs, Androids, and more. Give us a call or visit our convenient Lakewood location today!

Location

Our other location is in the Los Angeles area. If you’re needing a Repair Lakewood, CA shop, CrackedMyPhone has you covered there, too. We are located in Lakewood near the intersection of Bellflower Boulevard and South Street. Our hours of operation at that location are Mon-Fri 10 am – 7 pm and Saturdays 10 am – 5 pm. Please feel free to stop by any time between those hours or give us a call at 562-502-7760. We’d be happy to help!

Offer

Special FREE Offer! Get $15 OFF any Mac or PC Hard Drive or Operating System install with a FREE diagnostic test!

For many of us, our computers contain our entire lives. Whether it’s the pictures on them, the people we talk to, or our way of working, computers can be very important to us. That’s why it can be very upsetting when they breakdown or stop working. If you’re not well versed in any sort of Apple Mac Repair or Windows PC Computer Repair, it can be a very frustrating situation to deal with. Many people would rather buy a whole new computer than deal with mail-in repair or computer manufactures. Luckily, you don’t have to do that!

Just mention this offer when you call or stop by and we’ll give you a FREE diagnostic test on your Mac or PC laptop or computer. If you do end up needing any repair work done, by mentioning this offer you can save $15 OFF any Mac or PC Hard Drive or Operating System install!