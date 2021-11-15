MilesWeb Review Dedicated Web Hosting Plans for Your High Profile Clients

Here’s what you should know if your website is running slowly and you want to update.

You never know your website may start to pull visitors after some time, and the resources supplied in shared or VPS hosting plans will be insufficient to support the progress of your website. You will undoubtedly want a hosting kind that can accommodate your website’s growing traffic. If you have previously utilized shared hosting and have migrated to VPS but are still experiencing resource constraints, the only option is to switch to dedicated hosting.

When you initially create a website or are new to the hosting business, dedicated hosting may not be your first option. However, as your business and the website expand, you will undoubtedly want web hosting that supports the website’s growing needs.

What is Dedicated Server Hosting?

A dedicated server hosting type allows you to have your own server space rather server of your own. Unlike shared and VPS hosting, dedicated server hosting does not share server space and resources with any other user. You have complete control and access to the best dedicated server.

Dedicated hosting allows you to install your hardware and software, allowing your website to function seamlessly.

In dedicated hosting, you have complete and total control over the server space and resources.

Dedicated servers give your websites the best level of security, performance, and resilience.

The following are some of the primary benefits of choosing dedicated hosting:

Flexibility:

Flexibility implies you have the freedom to add hardware and software based on the demands of the website. When you choose dedicated server hosting, you can easily customize it. RAM, storage space, CPU, software, etc., can be modified to the user’s preferences in dedicated hosting.

Security:

Because you are the sole user of the dedicated server, you get the highest level of security. In the case of dedicated server hosting, no other website may affect yours. You also have the option of installing security software based on the necessity for website data.

Best Performance and Uptime:

Because dedicated hosting providers provide adequate resources to host your website, it is known for offering high performance. These servers outperform shared and VPS servers in terms of dependability and stability.

No Server Resource Sharing:

Because you own the entire server under dedicated server hosting, you are not sharing resources with any other user. There is no chance for your site to become slow or sluggish because of websites.

Full Server Control:

You have complete control over your website’s site administration tools and apps.

The Best Dedicated Server Host: MilesWeb

MilesWeb is a web hosting business based in India, providing the best and most dependable web hosting services since 2012. The firm offers 70+ web hosting options under shared, reseller, VPS, cloud, WordPress, and dedicated hosting types. MilesWeb is also known as best Canadian web hosting provider.

Currently, the organization serves more than 30,000 clients worldwide.

The essential element is that all of MilesWeb’s dedicated hosting plans come with a 99.99 percent uptime guarantee.

MilesWeb provides a variety of dedicated hosting plans to meet heavy website traffic.

MilesWeb’s dedicated hosting options include Intel CPU, Memory, Storage, Bandwidth, and Dedicated IP.

The basic plan includes an Intel E5-2609 2.4GHz (4 Cores) CPU, 8GB of memory, 1TB of SAS storage, 1TB of bandwidth, and 1 Dedicated IP.

The basic package costs Rs. 6,999 per month. Compared to other web hosts in the market, MilesWeb provides the most reliable resources at an affordable price.

The high-end plan includes 2 x E5-2673 v4 3.3GHz (40 Cores + HT) Intel CPUs, 256GB of memory, 4×1.2TB SAS storage, 5TB of bandwidth, and 1 Dedicated IP. The most expensive option is Rs. 46,999 per month.

Benefits of Using MilesWeb’s Dedicated Hosting:

You have the option of selecting your preferred control panel according to your high-profile clients. MilesWeb’s control panels include Direct Admin, cPanel WHM, and Plesk. You may choose between Direct Admin and cPanel for your Linux-based websites and the Plesk control panel for your Windows-based applications.

MilesWeb allows you to select your preferred operating system.

CentOS is available from the firm and is compatible with Webuzo, cPanel, and Plesk.

Debian is compatible with Plesk.

Ubuntu is compatible with Webuzo and Plesk.

Windows operating system is compatible with Plesk.

Fedora is also available with MilesWeb.

The key reason to go with MilesWeb is that it provides a bare metal server. Bare Metal servers are single-tenant servers that give maximum isolation, security, performance, and dependability. These servers are better suited for enterprises that conduct operations and provide services. Businesses requiring efficient and effective computing can opt for dedicated hosting plans.

MilesWeb’s Dedicated Server Hosting Features You will receive:

Hardware RAID

Premium Bandwidth

Private VLAN Subnets

Robust Network

IPv4 and IPv6 addresses

Service Levels Agreement

To Summarize:

If you are experiencing website sluggishness and are seeking a solution, we explored how and why dedicated server hosting from MilesWeb is the best option. MilesWeb’s dedicated hosting is the best-suited solution for your high-traffic website because of all the benefits it offers.