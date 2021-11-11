Questions to Ask When Choosing a Managed IT Services Provider Such as GSDSolutions

Once a company has an idea of what to look for when choosing a managed IT services provider, they need to develop a list of questions to ask when comparing providers. Having a list ensures they ask the same questions of each company being considered. The company can then go back and compare these answers to determine which provider best meets their needs. The following serve as examples of questions a person might wish to ask regarding different areas of support.

Help Desk

Does the company offer an IT help desk? Most providers do today, but a small company offering services at a low price may have limited resources in this area. Learn the average issue response time and how long the company typically takes to resolve a ticket. One question often overlooked involves the number of calls needed to resolve the average ticket. Companies want their problem resolved with the first call, as this allows operations to return to normal promptly. Never overlook this area when comparing the providers because a provider isn’t of much help if they cannot handle the issue quickly.

Flexibility

When speaking with managed IT services providers, learn if they offer short-term contracts or services that are project-based. A client should never have to pay for services they don’t use simply to get those that they require. Sadly, many companies continue to offer one-size-fits-all plans that don’t benefit customers. To ensure the provider understands what the client needs, time must be spent learning about the client. GSDSolutions, for example, undertakes strategic IT meetings with clients. The provider does so to make certain the client’s business needs remain in alignment with its IT technical, regulatory, and data security requirements. Ask each provider if they offer something similar to ensure you get the most from your IT resources.

Optimization

Speak with each provider to ensure they know how to manage the applications, IT infrastructure, and other assets already in place within the client’s business. The provider should be prepared to help each client leverage their current technology investments to get the best return on investment. Furthermore, the provider must work with clients to evaluate new technologies that may be of benefit to the client by encouraging growth or increasing efficiency.

Data Security

Data security needs to be a priority at all times. A failure to secure client information may lead to costly fines and penalties. When choosing a managed IT services provider, ask how they can help manage or mitigate risks. These risks come in many forms, including data theft and vulnerabilities due to hardware obsolescence. The provider should offer an overview of its data security management services and how they will benefit the client.

Begin compiling a list of questions to ask providers before choosing one. These areas are only a few of the many topics that should be discussed when making this critical choice. Don’t hesitate to ask other questions. Reputable managed IT services providers understand the importance of the tasks they carry out and will willingly answer any questions a potential client has to ensure the client feels comfortable with the services they will receive. Any provider who fails to supply the desired information should immediately come off of the list of candidates to consider.