Reasons to Get a Palletizing Robot

SMEs and big businesses all have one goal and that is to make attractive returns. One of the best ways to do that is by ensuring that the production process is as streamlined and as efficient as possible.

Enter palletizing robots that promise to deliver that and much more. If you are, still dilly-dallying about whether you need one for your plant or not, here are several reasons to get you on board.

They are Safer

Regardless of why you need a palletizing robot, the first thing we are going to tell you is that these machines are safe. What’s more, their safety features and regulations are constantly updated as the popularity of these robots continues to increase.

If you invest in a high-end one, chances are that you will even be able to set the level of security you require from your robot when it is performing tasks. However, even with a basic one, you can be assured of your safety as well as that of your employees.

They are Cost-Effective

We cannot ignore the fact the price of robots plays a huge role in determining whether business owners buy them or not. Well, the good news is that with some going for as low as $25k, it is not hard to acquire one based on pricing.

What you will probably find more appealing is that investing in a collaborative robot gives you value for money in that you get to do with some of the costs you would have incurred paying workers to perform tasks.

They are Flexible

You will realize that most palletizing robots come with an axis arm that enables them to perform an assortment of applications in a broad range of positions and orientations. This means that for instance, you can use the robot along with another machine to package products in a factory.

A collaborative robot can also be easily manipulated and moved from one application to another seamlessly. This is one of the best things about collaborative robots because they are not like those rigid robotic cells that are designed to perform specific tasks.

Minimal Supervision Required

When we say that palletizing robots are safe to use, we mean that they also do not require anyone to supervise them all the time. This is because they come with vision and force sensors that facilitate the elimination or reduction of impact when the robot is exposed to other objects.

Needless to say, this gives your employees time to attend to other tasks and ultimately increases productivity.

Quick Payback

We had already mentioned that these robots are quite affordable. What you don’t know is that they can work for long hours without breaking down. This cannot be compared to humans who get fatigued at some point and have to take breaks.

This then translates to faster payback. Of course, the goal here is not to do away with workers but to help make their work easier. For instance, if a task is dangerous or strenuous, it can be assigned to the robot to avoid injuries and overworking of employees.

You get to save money this way as well as get a fast return on your investment as far as purchasing the robot. Generally, the payback time for industrial robots is about six months. Genius, right?

Rapid Integration

Seeing as you will not be required to install any complex devices or supervise your robot, it can be installed within a short time – usually within a day. Most of these robots especially the latest versions can easily be programmed and incorporated into any work environment.

This saves you time and money which is great for your business.

Space-saving

Just as the name implies, collaborative robots are created to work hand in hand with humans. As such, you can expect them to be compact and small contrary to what you may think a typical robot looks like.

Most production plants do not have the space to accommodate hug machinery so this is a welcome feature. It allows you to set up the robot without having to make significant adjustments to your facility. You won’t have to move production lines or other machines for your robot to work since it is designed to seamlessly integrate into your work area and work alongside your employees.

Easy Programming

One of the reasons why most business owners are hesitant to acquire robots is because they are not tech-savvy. What they don’t know is that you do not need to have any prior knowledge of operating a robot for you to get one.

Most palletizing robot manufacturers now utilize hand-guiding technology and graphical interfaces to make the whole experience of working with robots easy. All you have to do is show the machine several points to make it start.

After that, you can allocate its workspace and position it. Then, you will use its safety features to ensure that it operates safely alongside your workers. This is something that even a first-time user can do, wouldn’t you agree?

Combined Application

Granted, collaborative robots are designed to work alongside humans so even if the machine does not perform a direct task such as packaging or machine tending, it can certainly help your workers with other tasks to make the production process easier and faster such as feeding parts for the worker to assemble.

Easy to Duplicate

Collaborative robots are affordable, fast, and easy to integrate. Therefore, if you need more of them for different applications, you will find it extremely easy to repeat this process. This is something we are sure that business owners will appreciate seeing as time is money.

Final Thoughts

At this point, you already know whether a palletizing robot is a good fit for your business or not. From the fact that it will give you value for money and is safer to use, there is no reason why you should skimp on getting one.

The best part is that you are guaranteed a return on your investment and within a short period too because it generally takes less than a year. How cool is that?