This Is How You Can Easily Withdraw Funds From Coinbase

If you are using Coinbase as your Cryptocurrency trading platform, you might want to know how to withdraw from Coinbase. Now, traders should know that the withdrawal process takes around 48 hours to complete, once you place a request.

Traders will come across two options, when they try to withdraw funds from Coinbase. These are:

Individual Group

The Individual vault is designed just for the trader. Therefore, it requires only the individual trader’s approval during the withdrawal process. However, in the Group vault, it is necessary to take the permission of all the co-signers when you make a withdrawal request.

Once done, click on ‘Next’. If you choose the ‘Individual’ option, you would have to provide a secondary email id. Now, you will get an email for confirmation on this email address when you click on ‘Next’.

Simply open the email and click on the link provided to confirm. This is necessary to provide approval for the withdrawal.

From this stage, follow these steps to withdraw funds from Coinbase:

Go to the ‘Accounts’ page in your mobile app

Pick the vault where you have your funds

On the right-hand side at the top, you will find an option called ‘Withdraw’

Put the amount that you are willing to withdraw

Answer the 2FA (Two-factor authentication) question for verification

Now click on ‘Withdraw’

As stated, the process will be completed within 48 hours of placing the request. In case you face any difficulty while making the transaction, you should contact the customer support desk. Besides, traders receive confirmation emails from Coinbase, verifying that the withdrawal process has been successful. Withdrawing funds from Coinbase is easy, and you can get it done in quick time. If you face any other difficulty while trading or using the app, you can seek help from the customer support desk.