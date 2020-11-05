What are the best shows and movies on Netlfix right now? (Guide 2020)

Netflix is one of the best streaming services available in the US and many other territories around the world. There are of course other great services like Disney Plus and Hulu, but nothing compares to some of the most thrilling Netlfix Originals that are only available on the Netflix platform.

As of July, 2020, there are around 3700+ movies available on Netflix, and over 13,500 titles of movies and TV shows as a whole! So, how do you know where to start, or what to watch first?

There are many movie and TV show categories in various languages, available on Netflix. But, if you’re new to Netflix, you’re probably not going to know where to start first. So, just in case you need some clear cut guidance around the service, I’ve put together this short guide showing you the best titles available today.

We’ll divide them between movies, TV shows, documentaries and others. Let’s first begin with a guide on the best movies available all over Netflix.

However! There’s something to note! There are many Netflix titles that are only available to the people of the US. To access it, you’ll have to either be located in the US, or connect to a US IP address. Using a proxy is great but not as secure as a VPN. If you’re on a budget, there are many cheap VPN providers that work best for Netflix, and many other streaming services, while offering the best security features.

Just in case you’re trying to get your hand on movies and TV shows that are only screened in the US, here’s what you should do:

Sign up with a VPN

Download and install the app on a supported device

Connect to a US server

And access the US Netflix library

That’s all!

The best movies on Netflix

These movies are all placed under miscellaneous categories like horror, history, comedy, thriller, musical, anime etc. and years of release. They are:

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Uncut Gems (2019)

The Social Network (2010)

Easy A (2010)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Dolemite is my name (2019)

Dick Johnson is Dead (2020)

Cape Fear (1991)

Nightcrawler (2014)

The Witches (1990)

The old guard (2020)

Da 5 bloods (2020)

Frida (2002)

The little prince (2016)

Lady Bird (2017)

The Florida project (2017)

The Irishman (2019)

Marriage Story (2019)

The bling ring (2013)

The best TV shows on Netlfix

Stranger things (2016)

When they see us (2019)

House of cards (2013-2018)

Dear white people (2017)

Unorthodox (2020)

Money heist (2017)

YOU (2018)

Chilling adventures or Sabrina (2018)

Ozark (2017)

The crown (2016)

The umbrella academy (2019)

Sex education (2019)

The haunting of hill house (2018)

Black mirror (2011-2019)

Dark (2017-2020)

Orange is the new black (2013-2019)

GLOW (2017-2019)

The best documentaries on Netflix

Crip Camp: A disability revolution (2020)

The death and life of Marsha P. Johnson (2017)

American Factory (2019)

Icarus (2017)

The social dilemma (2020)

Knock down the house (2019)

Abducted in plain sight (2017)

Virunga (2014)

To conclude

These were just the tip of the iceberg where the best Netflix shows and movies are concerned. There are much more to look into and for that you can follow this link.