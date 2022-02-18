What Are The Five Data Compliance Standards?

Data compliance is a set of standards and practices that protect sensitive and critical data from corruption, abuse, and theft. These rules may be of industry standards, state or federal-level laws, and supra-national regulations. These laws define what type of data needs protection, what processes are acceptable, and what punishment the company will get after breaching such laws.

Let’s have a look at five good examples of data compliance.

General data protection regulation(GDPR)

European’s Union GDPR, implemented in 2018, provides a set of guidelines regarding data protection. This rule is applicable to all companies all over the world having the personal data of EU residents. Three basic principles of GDPR are getting consent, ensuring the rights of data, and reducing the amount of data.

Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act (HIPAA)

According to HIPPA, US organisations need to ensure medical and health data’s safety and confidentiality. If any US healthcare organisation fails to protect sensitive data, it will get penalties. HIPPA needs full audit trails that have detailed information regarding the interaction between an individual and data.

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

CCPA came into force in 2020. It is the toughest consumer protection regulation that US-based companies have ever seen. It regulates internet activity, IP addresses, and cookies.

PCI DSS

PCI DSS is applicable to businesses related to the maintenance and protection of financial information. It lays out rules about how companies protect cardholder data. This rule is of industry –standard. If a company fails to abide by the rules, it may face great danger.

Sarbanes Oxley Act (SOX)

SOX protects against corporate accounting scandals. IT departments play a clear role to ensure that these rules are met. Start-up companies need to assist CEO and CFO by offering real-time reporting on the firm’s financials. To comply with this rule, an effective backup of information is necessary.

Conclusion

If any company breaks the above-mentioned regulations, it will get penalties. These regulations ensure the safety and confidentiality of sensitive data.