What is a VPN and how does it work?

What is a VPN?

VPNs were sought after internet users understood the risks that could occur due to lack of encryption on the network’s data. VPN is an abbreviation that stands for Virtual Private Network. A stable and secure connection is brought about by the Virtual private network between its user and another network. It is able to do this by forwarding all the user’s network traffic on to the network. Region-prohibited websites can be accessed via VPNs. The user also gets to protect his or her own browsing activity from hackers especially when using public Wi-Fi.

Previously, before it gained its popularity, it was used to connect various enterprises over a stable and secure internet and also allowed the workers to easily work from home as they were connected to their workplaces’ network.

One of the most known VPN providers is NordVPN. NordVPN has applications for almost all types of devices. Devices that support NordVPN are windows, Linux and macOS. Wireless routers can be easily set up manually and Internet key exchange v2/IPsec technology is also used by NordVPN.

Benefits of using the Virtual Private Network include:

The user can easily torrent without the fear of being logged.

The user is protected from unscrupulous Wi-Fi hotspots.

One gets to anonymously hide their real locations as they browse through the internet.

One bypasses the regional restrictions on some websites.

How does it work?

It connects your electronic device for instance PC, tablet or smartphone to the server (another computer) on the internet. The connection will allow the user to browse through the server’s internet connection. Once you connect your device with the VPN it will act as though it’s on the same location or residence as that of the VPN. The downside of this is that it will lower your browsing speed especially with the free ones but the paid ones reduces this.

The network traffic is then sent to the stable and secure connection of the VPN. Regardless of the user’s location, the browsing history will be located on the server’s location. Hence, allow the user to access any information that they would otherwise be inaccessible. The local resources that for instance are only available in the server’s location would be accessible to you.

What is the best VPN?

The best VPN is the ExpressVPN as it can easily be used and connects the user to the servers very fast. It also supports torrenting and streaming media at a very cheap price. Other good VPNs are Tunnel bear and StrongVPN. The good thing about the three VPNs is that they have free trials and one can change their mind about them and still their money back. One can acquire them through clicking on their websites, signing up and downloading the VPN on your device.

NordVPN is also a provider that consumers need to be aware of as it not only focuses on the general functions of VPNs but also allow P2P sharing and double encryption. NordVPN is based in Panama as there are no data restrictions in the country, this makes NordVPN one of your go to VPN providers.