Where can you find the best weapons for a krieg build?

Krieg the Psycho offers the most unique playstyles in Borderlands 2, focusing heavily on melee damage, self-harm mechanics, and explosive potential. While his Buzz Axe Rampage action skill is formidable, pairing it with the right weapons dramatically increases his effectiveness during and between Rampage activations. This guide will highlight the most potent weapons for Krieg builds and where you can find them across Pandora.

Melee-enhancing weapons

Despite Krieg’s focus on melee combat, certain guns complement and enhance his close-quarters capabilities.

Rapier

Location – Obtained during the mission “Message in a Bottle” in the Captain Scarlett DLC, specifically from the Magnys Lighthouse area.

The Rapier is arguably the most essential weapon for melee-focused Krieg builds, offering an unmatched 200% melee damage bonus when equipped. While its shooting capabilities are mediocre, you’re not using this for bullets; it’s purely a melee damage multiplier.

Law and order combo

Location – Law is received by completing Sanctuary’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again” mission. Order is awarded for completing “BFFs” in The Dust.

This pistol and shield combination creates health steal on melee attacks. While not as powerful as the Rapier for pure damage, the healing effect makes it valuable for maintaining health during extended fights, especially before acquiring Moxxi weapons.

Healing weapons

Sustainability is crucial for Krieg, especially when managing health for “Release the Beast” activation.

Grog nozzle

Location – Acquired during “The Beard Makes the Man” in Tiny Tina DLC. Keep the mission active to retain the weapon.

The Grog Nozzle provides unparalleled healing, returning 65% of all damage dealt while equipped. It also applies slag with high efficiency, making it perfect for setting up massive melee strikes. The weapon sways while aiming, which can be disorienting but is a small price to pay for its benefits.

Heartbreaker

Location – Reward for completing “Safe and Sound” in Sanctuary by giving the pictures to Moxxi.

This Moxxi shotgun heals for some of the damage it deals and excels with fire damage, synergizing perfectly with Hellborn Krieg builds. Its tight pellet spread makes it effective even at medium range.

Explosive weapons

Explosive damage complements Krieg’s skills, particularly in the Bloodlust tree.

Double Penetrating Unkempt Harold (DPUH)

Location – Can be farmed from Savage Lee in Three Horns – Divide or purchased from Torgue vending machines during the Campaign of Carnage DLC.

The DPUH is the most universally powerful weapon in the game. Each shot fires multiple projectiles in a horizontal spread, each dealing explosive damage. The damage output becomes astronomical when paired with Krieg’s “Strip the Flesh” and “Blood Bath” skills.

Kerblaster

Location – Drops from Midgemong in Southern Shelf – Bay.

This Torgue assault rifle fires a grenade that explodes on impact and then spawns a more miniature child grenade. It’s perfect for triggering Krieg’s “Blood Bath” skill and creating chain explosions with “Bloodsplosion.”

The Borderlands 2 krieg build you choose significantly influences which weapons will be most effective. Mania-focused builds benefit most from melee-enhancing weapons like the Rapier. In contrast, Hellborn builds excel with elemental weapons, particularly those with fire damage like the Hellfire SMG (farmed from Scorch in Frostburn Canyon) or the Kitten assault rifle (obtained from the Torque vending machines in the Campaign of Carnage DLC).

With these weapons in your arsenal, your Krieg will transform from a dangerous psychopath into an unstoppable force of nature, capable of tackling even the most challenging content Borderlands 2 offers.