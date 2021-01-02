Why should you Turn Your Website into an App?

Smartphones create new beginnings for technological advancement and progress; undoubtedly, applications designed for smartphone handsets will work flawlessly in the 21st Century where almost everyone uses a handset. However, for today’s entrepreneurs and businesses, who run their transactions over websites, making a transition to smartphone applications, may seem precarious. However, according to prominent research studies, applications can provide more leeway for businesses, making transactions more straightforward, and faster in both the short and long run. Making such a transition will always prove profitable, despite the circumstances, especially in a world that partially exists atop a hill of smartphones.

To participate in such an enormous market, one must find ways to convert website to app! This article will present arguments that will prove the usefulness of apps and their dominance on the internet.

· Smartphones Are The Future

According to recent research studies, the end of 2020 witnessed a staggering 6 Billion smartphone users worldwide, a number that stands close to 70% of our global population. In such a world, functioning without a smartphone will create a deep void between you and the rest of our advancing civilization. In a world where individuals use shopping, pay bills, make purchases, and sell items, relying on obsolete websites will not breed useful results.

· Screen Size Reliability

No matter your device’s size, you can open and explore applications without lag and visual interference. Whether it be an iPhone, Android device, google nexus device, iPad, and laptop device, an application can be designed to suit the viewer’s preferred mode of viewing. However, with a website, we get stuck to a singular resolution. A PC website can barely get accessed from a smartphone device; furthermore, it shows the bare minimum on the screen, making it impossible for us to navigate.

· Tackling Competition

For those who are wondering whether to convert website to app for their business or blog, practical studies show that you will gain more downloads and views than your competitors who utilize a simple website. An application can include multiple functionality options, enabling features for sales, purchase, and delivery. You can also have a tracking mechanism for products out for shipping.

For old businesses, entrepreneurs, and bloggers, websites provide little use in a world run by smartphone applications. To survive a technologically superior market, you need to convert your website to a mobile application as soon as possible!