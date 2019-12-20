15 award winning website design and what they did right

1. ESPN sports programming

ESPN has always considered as one of the great website designs because the content and programming of sports is extremely eye catching as it has high resolution images and videos along with a background video to keep the energy high.



2. Montage

Montage make the best use of its web design to showcase its product in a highlighted manner and keep the design uniform throughout the website.



3. Revols

The approach of this website design is very bold and it and largest all its small headphones using the concept of macro photography and video. the fonts of this website are large and the photography tops the outcome of this website.



4. Morgan Stanley

This website design does not really focuses on product as much as it focuses the headlines of its homepage which brings them a lot of traffic.



5. Boosted

This website give a detailed explanation of its product along with details of the photo which takes an average skateboard to a new level.



6. Wozber

This website considered step by step process which made sure that your resume is perfect before you find your dream job.



7. Opus Grows

Opus grows has designed its website with so many options for the customers that it makes it difficult for them to choose from and that has become its biggest USP.



8. Zero financial

Software companies don’t really use a lot of images of the product but zero financial has a beautiful website design with photos of which product along with description.



9. Quiver

Website design of this company has shined amongst the rest because they utilise e-motion on the homepage with the background which attracts people.



10. Wordstack

Website design of this company was kept small organised and delivered all the value of its products



11. Campos coffee

They have catered product exactly according to the requirements of buyers through the website design. Nothing extra can be found on this website.



12. Kin

The website design by Kin does not restrict to highlighting only features but it also showcased the benefits of its product which makes it easy for the customers to buy.



13. SeaSteak

SeaSteak has one of the best search bars in their website design which makes it easy for customers to search for what they want and save their time.



14. S Bottle

This website has a lot of animations surrounding the product which makes it very eye-catching.



15. Ocean Health Index

Stunning images and beauty of oceans with very cooler colour tone palette keeps the website very readable and professional.