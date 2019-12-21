Mobile Internet for Conventions through Trade Show Internet

Mobile Internet is something that is very useful nowadays as we are going towards a world where there will be a 5G connectivity module that will allow users to have almost over speeds like 500 to 600 MBs per second.

But, the question as we have arrived in such world where Mobile Wi-Fi (stated as Mi-Fi) is popular nowadays for individual events such as sharing internet with your friends while studying, but will it be as popular as for corporate events as well? The answer is No, why?

Because, the speed and bandwidth rate will fluctuate when the number of devices connected to one mobile Wi-Fi (hotspot sharing technique) increase, the traffic will increase as well which will be the core reason of not having the same bandwidth rates for every device connected through it.

However, the possibility of mobile Wi-Fi (Mi-Fi) giving you the same bandwidth rate is not a hoax now as Trade Show Internet has made it possible for us to have mobile Wi-Fi to give the same bandwidth speed to every device connected to it at various convention centers throughout the USA.

Trade Show Internet 4G Wi-Fi kit allows over 16 devices at one time and gives you the entertaining speed of the same bandwidth rate for every device connected through it, making it possible for each and every device to have the same bandwidth rate during your conventions, trade shows or private events.

4G Wi-Fi kit is a great initiative for conventions, that have almost over 100 – 200 persons attending at one time, meetings that have almost 16 – 17 people attending and connected with one corporate call, personal events such as birthdays and weddings where you want to broadcast the entire event for the family living somewhere around the world so they can also attend the event and enjoy the happiness of the event throughout the time.

Trade Show Internet, is all that it has to be for your corporate meetings, conventions, and personal events because it allows you to get faster access to the internet as compared to your local ISPs.