Why Instagram Likes Are Important: Do They Still Matter?

Back in 2019, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri claimed the move to hide Instagram Likes. This is to reduce anxiety and stress on users. But remember that even though you cannot see the Likes anymore, they still matter. The IG algorithm still continues to work like it used to. And that means if you want to be Instagram famous, then you have to work double-time to engage your followers. That is why understanding the important of ig likes is crucial.

Instagram Likes Still Matter

Many IG users have noticed that their followers are hitting the heart button much lesser compared to how it used to be with the Likes button. You still see how many Likes your post gets but you cannot see anyone else’s numbers anymore. Even if nobody can see it anymore anywhere on the Instagram platform, Likes still matter. They are still as important as they used to. In fact, might be even more.

Ways To Get More Likes This 2021

There are different ways for you to boost your Likes. In fact, now that more and more people are using Instagram compared to other social platforms, there is a good chance that you will get IG famous in no time. If this is what you need right now, then here’s what you can do.

Know Your Audience. One of the most important things that you should consider before you post anything on Instagram is your followers and target audience. You need to know who they are to understand what they like. This is not a guessing game. It is crucial that you hit the right spot when it comes to getting your audience’s attention.

Post Unique Photos. Photography is an art. And if you love taking photos and posting them on Instagram, then it is time to step up. Do not settle for “good enough” shots. If you need to take photography courses to develop your skill or upgrade your equipment, do it. Figure out what you need to do more to produce stunning photos that can catch your audiences’ attention.

Using the Right Hashtags. Instagram is one of the first social media platforms that has made hashtags famous. Every hashtag that you use has good potential to open up doors for you and your brand. So before you add hashtags, give it some thought. Remember not to be too broad, know which hashtags to use, and place them in the right place, whether in the comments or the description section of your post.

Make Great Captions. Sometimes it’s not all about the photos. You also have to take the time to learn more about how to make better captions. Writing catchy Instagram captions is not easy. You have to figure out what’s good for your brand. You don’t always have to go for the shorter option. You can max out your 2200 characters to clearly detail the narrative of your post.

Purchase IG Likes. These days, purchasing IG likes has become the norm. Since the Like button is non-existent, some users think that they don’t matter anymore. So to help boost your IG account, you can choose to purchase IG Likes from trusted sources online.

Now that you know that Instagram Likes are still important for your account, do everything that you can if you want to become IG famous. These tips are easy and doable. So why not take your efforts to the next level?