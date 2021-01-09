Smart Methods for Earning with the Affiliate Marketing Choices

Another of the terms we would like to introduce to you in today’s Marketing Guru article is affiliate marketing. It is a marketing tool that works on the connection of the seller’s website with the pages that recommend the seller. Promotion thus takes place through so-called affiliate partners, who receive a commission from the sale. The amount of commission is around 20%, of course, depending on the type of products sold. Sometimes affiliate marketing is used in conjunction with a PPC system.

The principle of affiliate marketing is simple

A website operator who sells its products via the Internet will create an affiliate program and offer a commission to affiliate partners, i.e. to all those who bring in a new customer. The commission is paid for a certain conversion, which does not necessarily have to be just the purchase of goods it can also be sending an inquiry, visiting the website, registration, etc.

Therefore, this method of promotion has become very popular. It is advantageous and effective for affiliate program operators. In addition, an affiliate partner is more motivated to place an ad on their site in a visible place and target it correctly, as this increases the likelihood of earning their commission. And how do we know the number of conversions that partner has received? Quite simply.Software will be installed on the operator's website to ensure that each visit from the partner's website is recorded and that the visitor has not converted.

So what are the benefits from the operator?

Advertising cost control – efficient spending of funds, where we pay only if we gain new customers.

Measurability – unlike offline activities, we can measure its success.

Pleasant form of promotion – the form of promotion is not so invasive and unpleasant for the customer himself. He often doesn’t even know about her.

Incentive program and as we all know, without motivation, success is hard to do. Therefore, if we offer a commission and properly motivate the provider of advertising space for promotion, success will certainly come soon.

Finally, for a better understanding, we will give an example

You are the operator of a fashion blog and you negotiate a commission with a company selling clothes for every purchase made by a blog visitor. You will then place an outfit on the blog, in which the given brand will be incorporated or only an article with tips on how to enrich your wardrobe. The seller will then find out that the customer came from you through a discount code, which will be listed in the blog or you will place a direct link to the seller’s site on the blog. As soon as the customer buys, you will receive the agreed commission.

The advantage is that it really doesn’t cost you anything. Packing and shipping of goods is provided by the supplier, you only invoice the reward. Another place where you can mention the product is Facebook and other social networks. But be careful that there are no more of those mentions than is healthy. Then it doesn’t pay to promote twenty products, but maybe only two and properly. You should have a positive experience with the product,to make your claim credible. Another form of promotion can also be reviews, professional articles or newsletters.