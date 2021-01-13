Migrate Microsoft Access Database to SQL Server

Everyone has limits, and a Microsoft Access database is part of it. For instance, an MS Access database has a size limit of 2 GB and cannot support more than 255 concurrent users. Thus, when it is time for your MS Access database to go to the next stage, you can migrate to SQL Server. SQL Server can support larger amounts of data, more concurrent users, and come with greater capacity than the JET/ACE database engine. The below post provides a smooth start to your SQL Server journey and assists you preserve Access front-end solutions you created and gives you the motivation to use Access for future database solutions.

Before we start, let’s take a look at the split database. All MS Access database objects can be in one database file or two database files: front-end and back-end databases. This is known as splitting the database. It is created to provide sharing in a network environment. The back-end database file contains tables as well as relationships. The front-end file contains all other objects, including forms, queries, reports, macros, VBA modules, and linked tables to the back-end database. When it comes to migrating an Access database, it is similar to a split database in that SQL server acts as a new back-end for the data that is now available on a server.

It allows you to maintain the front-end Access database with linked tables to the SQL Server tables. In addition, you can derive the advantages of application development that an Access database delivers.

Benefits to Migrate Microsoft Access to SQL Server

If you still need some points to convince you to migrate to SQL Server, here are some additional benefits to help you make the decision wisely:

More concurrent users

SQL Server can manage several concurrent users than Microsoft Access and reduces memory requirements when more users are added.

Maximized availability

With the help of SQL Server, you can backup, either incremental or complete, the database while it is in use. You do not have to approach users to exit the Access database to back up data.

Better performance

The SQL Server can perform better than a Microsoft Access database, especially with a large-size database. SQL Server can process queries much faster as well as efficiently by processing queries in parallel by using several native threads within a single process to manage user requests.

Enhanced security

Using a reliable connection, SQL Server can participate with Windows system security in order to deliver single combined access to the network as well as the database, engaging the best security systems. This makes it easy to manage complex security schemes. SQL Server is suitable for sensitive information, including Social Security numbers, credit card data, confidential addresses, and more.

Immediate recoverability

Suppose the operating system smashes or the power goes out. In that case, SQL Server has the capability automatically recover the database to a consistent state within a few minutes and with no database administrator involvement.

Usage of VPN

Access as well as Virtual Private Networks (VPN) do not hand-on-hand. But when it comes to SQL Server, remote users can use the Access front-end database on a desktop as well as the SQL Server back-end situated behind the VPN firewall.

Azure SQL Server

Along with SQL Server’s benefits, it also provides dynamic scalability with no interruption, intelligent optimization, removal of hardware costs, global scalability and availability, and eliminated administration.

To migrateMicrosoft Access to SQL Server, simply get in touch with a reliable expert.