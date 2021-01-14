BRAND NAME IDEAS: FIND THE PERFECT NAME FOR YOUR BUSINESS

Have you been looking for a comprehensive guide on business name ideas to no avail until now? In this article we offer your ideas of business names to help you create a name for your business that is not only the hallmark of your brand, but also differentiates you from the competition.

You need a good strategy and some planning to choose the right name for your company, product, service, or if what you want is to change the name of your brand. A good business name should be original, attractive, forward-looking and, above all, easy to use.

Your company name should also be creative, descriptive, memorable, and capable of capturing the attention of your target audience. Sound like too long a list? You can start by following these tips.

Understand your business.

Knowing what your market is and what type of clients you are looking for, as well as the objectives and mission of your company, will help you find the most appropriate name for your business. Can you answer questions? If so, you are one step away from finding the best name for your business:

Who are you targeting with your product or service?

What kind of products do you offer to your customers?

What is the mission of your brand new business?

Your name should represent your business, but also express a feeling.

Creating a name for your business is a delicate process that must be handled with care. Sometimes it can be frustrating because you must contemplate a wide range of options.

A business name is not just a name, it is more than that. It is a message, a purpose, and a feeling. It should convey the right message or image about your brand, your product or service in a word or two.

Carry out a session with your team.

Once you have a better idea of ​​the type of name you could use for your business, conduct a brainstorming session with your team and agree on a name that perfectly describes your business and addresses your audience.

Also, before agreeing to a name, you should look it up online to see if it is already in use. Be original! Do not settle for a too generic name either.

Use a brand name generator.

An online brand name generator can help you find the best name for your business, product, or service.

We encourage you to explore various name generators before deciding on one. Use this list for reference:

1. Shopify

Shopify is a great tool for generating new business names. You just must enter your keywords and Shopify will do the rest. The best thing about this tool is that it allows you to rearrange your keywords for better variations.

With Shopify you can also check the availability of business and domain names or web page names. Once you’ve found the name you like, Shopify can help you choose a domain name to go with it as well.

2. NameStation

With NameStation all you need to do is enter the keywords you want, and this tool will generate unique name combinations for you. What sets NameStation apart is that it has a feature that allows you to save your favorite names before generating more.

NameStation allows you to use and play with rhymes, root words, letters, syllables, and more. The tool also hosts crowdfunding name contests where an online community helps business owners like you choose the best names for their companies.

3. Gochyu

Gochyu generates random brand names from a massive list of possible names. You can use a demo and start the process of finding the best name for your business. This brand name generator also has an online community where you can ask questions and get help choosing a name for your business.