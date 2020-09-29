6 Quick Troubleshoots For Common iPhone Problems

Having an iPhone means that most, if not all, of the time, the device works. It’s more streamlined than its counterparts, but sometimes, the occasional problems crop up, and although these are solvable by a quick restart, you must take some steps first to make it happen properly. In this article, we’ve listed down some common iPhone problems and their corresponding quick troubleshooting options:

iPhone won’t turn on

If your iPhone won’t turn on, there’s a significant chance that it might be because of these three causes: software problem, the battery is dead, and a serious hardware problem has been experienced. To remedy this, try to connect your iPhone to a power source first, preferably through its official charging brick and accompanying cord.

Wait for the iPhone to turn itself automatically. If the battery is the problem, but if it doesn’t, you are looking at a software or hardware issue. The next thing you may want to do is connect the iPhone to the iTunes app via a Mac or a Windows machine. From there, you can troubleshoot further in the Recovery mode.

WiFi not connecting

Most people have trouble connecting to WiFi, not because of their devices, but the WiFi itself. When your iPhone is not connecting to a WiFi network, the quickest form of troubleshooting you can do is restart the WiFi button. If you are automatically connected to the network, it should connect you in a few seconds after restarting. If it doesn’t, you can try to forget the network, then add the password manually.

If these steps don’t work, try to restart your iPhone. For iPhone X and higher, you must press and hold the volume and side button simultaneously until the Apple logo comes up. For iPhone SE 2020 and lower, pressing the power button does the trick. Wait for at least a minute before powering the device back on again.

Camera not working

This may not be a common occurrence since the iPhone camera’s hardware and software are excellent at being in sync all the time, but the major problem may be overheating when it does. When you are using your iPhone too much, it generates a lot of heat and will try to curb the temperature inside before being able to let some default apps work again.

A restart may be due, or you can try to opt force-closing the apps that make the iPhone work more. These include RAM-heavy games, social media apps, etc. Also, make sure that the environment you are working on is not too hot or too cold. Too high or too low temperatures can do adverse damage to any technological device.

iPhone too slow

Aging iPhones are controversially and purposely slowed down by Apple to preserve battery life. If you have an iPhone 5S or the original iPhone SE, you may have noticed that there is some discrepancy in app loading times from when you first got your device. This is especially true if you have the latest iOS. To remedy this, the best thing you can do is to have your battery replaced.

Battery replacement will turn your aging iPhone to the device you once knew, without spending too much money for it. If you can’t afford a battery replacement, turn off apps and settings that contribute to making your iPhone slow. Animations, parallax scrolling, and other draining features should be turned off. It’s also wise to sort out apps that may contribute to slowing down your device.

White screen

The iPhone white screen of death is something you don’t want for yourself or for others. This rarely happens, but when it does, a failed upgrade is the primary culprit. Updating over iTunes is key to restoring it. Another reason for a white screen is a jailbreak gone wrong.

A hardware problem can also lead your iPhone to the white screen kiss of death. The easiest way to go about this, unfortunately, is a hard reset. That means you’ll lose all of your existing data. Booting your iPhone to Device Firmware Upgrade may help.

Black screen

Another kiss of death is the black screen. When an iPhone shows a black screen, it usually is a hardware problem. The most common reason is water being spilled on it. When this happens, drying the phone off before turning it back on, or restoring the phone to factory settings should do the trick.

Takeaway

These common iPhone problems should be easy to troubleshoot at home. But always remember that when primary troubleshooting methods don’t work, the next best course of action is to go to an Apple Store and let the professionals handle it. Like any other phone, iPhones can have some minor issues over time. We hope our article on tips for troubleshooting for your iPhone helps you out.