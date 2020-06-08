A Discussion On Asmr Microphones

A video has two parts to it, the audio part which includes everything about sounds and the visual part that is basically about the things we see during the video. The later part asks for a camera with a good lens to keep up with the quality. And the audio part demands a high-quality microphone. With the perfect blend of the two, the video as the output is great.

Speaking particularly of an Asmr video, the microphone is an essential part. To understand the importance of the microphone in an Asmr video, it is important to understand what exactly is an Asmr video.

About Asmr video

Asmr is a feeling of excitement or happiness. It is a different kind of a feeling that one experiences when he or she hear soft sounds. The feeling is like sending tingling down the back of your head through your backside. It is considered to be a form of relaxation and soothe that one experiences after listening to soft, slow sounds. These sounds could be with different things around us or can be the little sounds the human mouth is capable of taking out.

The video that has all these sounds recorded or a person who takes these sounds out can be considered to be an Asmr video. As the video is all about sounds and effects related to the same, it requires a high-quality microphone while recording. The microphone has to be a powerful one for the sake of incorporating and recording everything that is being played to give the tingling sensation.

Everything about asmr microphones

To start, a microphone used to record all the soft, little sounds has to be done with a powerful microphone. There are plenty of asmr microphones available in the market today, but you need your perfect microphone for a commendable asmr experience. Many brands like Blue Yeti, HyperX, Audio Technical and many more brands offer excellent microphones.

These microphones differ is shapes, sizes and work mechanisms.

The microphones are equipped with various settings to use them with different devices. You can use it with a computer, a sound recorder, a mobile phone and so on. Apart from these, there are also many exquisite features that these microphones come with. Features like, the microphone has to be compatible with a CD player and has to have a quality to record the sounds. Another important aspect of the microphone is that it has to be steady to record a good quality sound. For the same, the provision of a strong and still tripod is a must.

Final words

With all of the above features and other detail related to asmr videos and audios, it becomes clear that choosing a suitable microphone is very important. Along with that, the discussion brings out the many points that one must consider while choosing a microphone for their asmr needs. For an outstanding experience, outstanding quality microphone accounts to be essential. We hope the discussion was helpful to you!