  Access Control – Trumping The Fear Of Risks With Convenient Security Systems

Protecting and securing your business is a challenge. We’ve experienced and encountered situations where several doors and areas can be accessed by anyone. People can sometimes walk right in it day or night. What can you do to protect your business against these types of unwanted or unauthorised entries?

The answer is an access control system. Investing your business in an access control system in Singapore is a crucial step in reinforcing your premise’s security level.

Defining ‘Access Control System’

Access Control is an electronic system that restricts access to specific areas of premises. It allows access to certain areas through authentication or authorisation. It not only protects the property against unwanted visitors. It also ensures the safety and security of the people inside and the property.

In simple terms, an Access Control System provides better control for entry and exits using electronic via automated systems (biometric, keypads, smart locks, etc.)

An access control system in Singapore can either be purchased as simple or as a complicated system. But in each case, the solution will always provide an easy passage for permitted persons around the premise, which can help boost security to prevent unwanted entry.

Flexible Security Solution For Home & Office

Access control systems aren’t exclusive devices for large industrial sectors that house sensitive information or devices. SMEs and homes need security as well. The wonder of investing in a home or office door access system in Singapore is the latest security trend in the emerging innovation in providing better lock solutions for every establishment.

Recognising the right access control solution

Both public and private sectors; from airports to banking infrastructure, all infrastructure can be benefited from door access control systems. Understanding what type or form of an access control system is an initial step in recognising the ideal solution. Not all infrastructure or premises share the same characteristics and sizes. Purchasing a biometric or card access system in Singapore requires assessing the right placement area and budgeting costs for maintenance before making a final purchase.

Establishments are also required to recognise the internal policies within and the mechanisms that come with the access control system. It is crucial since you may want to know exactly how you can structure the device since there are different models available.

Recognising the proper hardware is another step that every buyer should be aware of when purchasing an access control system. Much like if you were buying a CCTV system in Singapore – where you need to weigh in the specs of hardware and footage resolution, you need to be aware and familiar with the hardware that comes. Each has its advantages and disadvantages that you need to deal with.

Before you can purchase and install an access control system, maintenance costs and upgrades are a few things to keep in mind. Don’t take upfront expenses into account only to realise that your budget cannot handle other aspects that come with owning an access control system. Remember that training, daily operation, maintenance, upgrades, and acquisition have their costs.

Investing in an access control system in Singapore is essential, therefore, you should be aware of what to expect once the system has been installed on your premises. Discussing with the supplier about the future updates, supports, and maintenance are the few things that should be tackled at length before you can finally decide to install a system.

Why Does Your Office Need An Access Control System?

Various security methods are available throughout the market nowadays. Investing in an access control system in Singapore is more than just a bandwagon on security trends, or even a show-off to impress clients. With one being access control systems, it does wonders for keeping your office safe and secured 24/7. After all, superior security is among the most defining features of a reputable business that places security and safety as a top priority.

Here are more reasons why your office needs to install an access control system:

Because staff theft happens

Buying an office door access system in Singapore doesn’t only protect your business from outside intrusion. There are a few scenarios where threats exist within your business. There are stories of staff theft and attempts at forced break-ins. Employees can likely steal something from their employer or company if they have been given the chance. According to statistics from TechJury, at least 75% of employees admit to stealing at least once in their lifetime. Installing a smart lock or an access control system can discourage staff theft from occurring.

Convenience and hassle-free security

You wouldn’t need to worry about where you kept the keys. With an office door access system, you can experience better security protection with a simple and easy-to-use interface. There’s no need to chase down employees to shut the doors or find where you left the lock or keys.

Eliminates employee negligence

Worry about if your employee closed or locked the office door? The most usual case that happens when an employee forgets to lock can cause such jeopardy to your business. Today’s ordinary office door access system in Singapore has automatic locks that simplify the check-in and out process and allow easy management when locking remotely.

It can’t be duplicated

Companies and businesses that rely on door keys are going to deal with concerns of key duplication. With today’s home and office door access system, there is no need to be concerned about duplicated keys because modern computerised locking systems are impossible to duplicate.

The Bottom Line:

If you’re concerned about your home or office’s security, investing in an access control system in Singapore grants you the benefit of providing maximum protection to your premises. These systems are easy-to-use, cost-effective and cost-efficient, so you can focus on what matters the most in your day-to-day lives without the fear of security compromise.

