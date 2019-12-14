ATH NDT – Stock Penetrant Lines and Systems

ATH NDT Limited are specialists in all aspects of NDT, boasting ten years’ experience in helping businesses to find the best comprehensive solutions! One of the things in which the company are able to assist greatly with is stock penetrant lines and systems such as the Fluorescent Penetrant Line, with all of their available options being highly functional, practical and affordable.

ATH NDT offer what are possibly the best penetrant lines and systems available on the market! Being in business for over ten years the company have dedicated many years to market research and product development, allowing them to have now created the most advantageous lines and systems for businesses.

The company are well known for their amazing ‘off the shelf’ fluorescent penetrant systems! These are all of the absolute highest qualities and available to consumers at the industry’s most competitive prices, including a gigantic range of FPI penetrant lines and other specialist equipment. The company offer two main types of penetrant line, these are water washable penetrant lines and post emulsifiable penetrant lines.

Water Washable Penetrant Lines

The water washable inspection lines available from ATHNDT include the following as standard:

Penetrant Tank

Wash Tank

Air & Water Pressure Gauges

Digital Water Temperature Indicator

Wash Gun & Blow Off Gun

Oven Calibrating Within +/- 5 Celsius

Developer With Programmable Timer & Interlock.

Stainless Steel Construction

12 Month Warranty

Post Emulsifiable penetrant Lines

The post emulsifiable penetrant lines available at ATH NDT again come with many standard features and parts, including but not limited to:

Penetrant Tank

Wash Tank

Emulsifier Tank

Air & Water Pressure Gauges

Digital Water Temperature Indicator

Wash Gun & Blow Off Gun

Oven Calibrating Within +/- 5 Celsius

Developer With Programmable Timer & Interlock.

Stainless Steel Construction

12 Month Warranty

ATH NDT offer all of their leading, high quality penetrant lines in two standard sizes which are 550 x 500 x 900 mm and 440 x 450 x 1600 mm, this sizes are designed to suit a whole range of applications! Not only this though, the company even offer bespoke penetrant lines for businesses with specialist applications, ensuring that businesses can obtain the best lines and systems as possible from the company based on their individual business needs and objectives. The company really do aim to help as many companies as possible and succeed in doing so, with the company already assisting many highly reputable companies including but not limited to PALL Aerospace, Bodycote, Curtiss-Wright and Exova.

If anyone has any questions about penetrant lines or simple wants more information we highly advise that they contact the friendly and professional ATH NDT team who are always happy to help their customers in all ways possible.