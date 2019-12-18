A guide to Surveillance Camera Installation

If you are looking to install a new CCTV or security camera system to help you protect your home, commercial or business property, this article will help you know more about this topic. Would you like to access the security cameras of your property through your mobile phone and stop the crime before it even happens?

We are living in a world of security camera and video surveillance solutions, CCTV (or Closed-Circuit Television) security camera system comes with different image resolutions, use cases and integration capabilities. Some security cameras are used outdoors while others are used indoors, some tilt, zoom and pan for broader coverage, while some CCTV security devices are designed to read vehicle license plates that go in and out of the parking lot.

For more information about this topic, you can check out blog posts, social media pages or websites like https://athena-security.com.

Businesses and companies need a good and quality security system. You know why? Because having a quality and clear video evidence in case of crime happening on your property can not only help the police catch the perpetrator, but also show where the property’s security system needs improvement and vulnerable so you can make the necessary changes so that the crime does not happen again. Basic Closed-circuit television components include:

Cabling and wiring

Security cameras

Hard drive storage unit

NVR or Network Video Recorder

Closed-circuit television systems are very compound and complex. A good and functioning Closed-circuit television system that offers around-the-clock, full property coverage requires a compatible network security device, proper cabling, power, and ample storage.

Thankfully, putting up a surveillance system does not have to be very complicated and challenging. In this article, we will take a closer look at the components and the equipment you will need to get your IP surveillance security system up and running.

Security cameras

The first and considered as the most visible component of CCTV systems are the security cameras. Which device is the right one for your system will depend on the individual needs of the property and of course, how much money you are willing to spend for them?

Do you need an outdoor or an indoor surveillance network? Do you need 1020P enough for you or do you need 4K resolution cameras? Is the system placed with enough field of vision or will Pan Tilt Zoom is necessary? These are some essential questions you need to answer and consider when choosing a surveillance device for your Close-circuit television system.

Wiring and cabling

For most commercial or business establishment CCTV systems, structured wiring or cabling runs all over the ceiling and walls, connecting the surveillance device to the central server or the Network Video Recorder, will be an essential component.

While most surveillance devices today are wireless, especially devices that are used in home surveillance, wired devices are still at the top of the industry when it comes to demanding and permanent security use. When using an IP camera – as most closed-circuit television system today – there is a big chance that you will be using a Cat5E or Cat6 wires or cables.

It can transfer a more substantial amount of data that are required when using high resolution and digital video network at a very high speed. These types of systems are usually used over long distances. It is an upgrade from the usual coax cables that are traditionally used to power an analog surveillance device. Coaxial cables are very reliable and are not compatible with most IP cameras.

In most cases, Cat6 or Cat5e wires can also be used in security surveillance devices because it eliminates the devices’ need for more wiring. It is called a Power-Over-Ethernet and it requires a switch when the devices are not connected to a Network Video Recorder. Wireless devices may need less cabling and wiring in the ceiling or on the walls, but they still require cables to provide power to the gadget separately. It usually uses a 110VAC power.

NVR or Network Video Recorder

The NVR, or also known as Network Video Recorder, is another critical component of any surveillance Internet Protocol camera system. It is connected to the same Internet Protocol; the Network Video Recorder allows people to record and store all the videos on a designated hard drive, snap photos or images and transmit them directly back to your computer or any remote device for recording or live viewing.

NVR usually has different channels for inputting security feeds, but they have the same place to combine video feeds and keeping an all-inclusive look at your surveillance feeds. Network Video Recorder is different from a Digital Video Recorder because they record feeds from Internet Protocol devices while DVRs record using an analog-based feed into a digital format.

Hard Drive storage

An NVR makes it a lot easier to record surveillance footage, but you still need to connect it to a storage device or hard drive. Choosing the right storage unit is like a gamble, but it does not have to be that way. It is simply a matter of knowing the length of your video that you need to store on the hard drive by bitrate, as well as the resolution of your camera shoots at. When you are recording a 4K surveillance camera, it can end up having terabytes of footage. For lesser needs, you can get away with less storage.