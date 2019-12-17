How Augmented Reality lenses and effects for Snapchat are changing our communication

Snapchat is one application that combines reality and digital images at the same time. This is an app that has become popular for the combination that it has established with the usage of the smartphone camera. There are several filters in the snapchat that never fails to amuse the users. Communication with snapchat is becoming extended and effective. A various expression can be sent through video communication which a mix of the real image and digital augmentation.

Nothing can be better when the reality seems to be extended and influenced. With augmented reality, you can change the ways a reality or a real environment is perceived. This is why snapchat has gained popularity over these years. However such attempt needs technical collaboration. Materializing an augmented reality project is a huge task to accomplish. Catchar is a platform where experts and business collaborate to develop the state of the art technology. Augmented reality projects are initiated in the platforms https://catchar.io/blog/lens-studio-community-on-catchar. At Catchar you will come across many projects that are being initiated to enhance the augmented reality usage. Augmented reality is yet to gain popularity among the mass and entrepreneur across the world are working in a variety of project that would make augmented reality the next big thing.

Independent entrepreneurs and co-founders such as Dan Zaitsev, Dmytro Zolotar and their team are working on their startup. Catchar is the world’s largest community for Augmented Reality creators and developers where they can share their experiences, knowledge and updates. Besides, by using Catchar businesses and companies can find and hire the best developers, creators and 3D artists to develop branded XR experiences, apps and lenses https://catchar.io/lens-studio. Entrepreneurs are finding bigger opportunities to develop their businesses in this field of innovation and this is one of the reasons why they are finding new excitements in these ventures to collaborate.

Augmented reality would mean a whole new thing to the communication process. The combination of the virtual and the real world would bring a completely new dimension to the communication process. It will not only bring more fun to the communication but would also make sure that experience of communication is enhanced with the help of the same. This is one reason why augmented reality is one of the ways through which the real experience in the virtual world can be derived.