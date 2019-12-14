Stanhope Seta Supporting GASP

Stanhope Seta design and manufacture the highest quality control instruments, which are used to measure the physical characteristics which determine product quality and consistency, both suitable for in the laboratory and out on the field. Products and equipment from Stanhope Seta set the worldwide benchmark for the highest quality test equipment and offer users the most advanced performance options including superior accuracy and reliability.

Three of Stanhope Seta’s greatest qualities include:

Stanhope Seta offer a worldwide partner network, guaranteeing the best global customer service that ensure all-round competent technical support together with sales, service and spare part information all readily available to consumers regardless of where they are in the world.

To ensure the quality of both their products and services Stanhope Seta are now accredited to ISO 9001-2015 for the design, manufacture, supply and service of quality control instrumentation

Stanhope Seta work incredibly closely with all of their partners and customers, using their feedback to constantly improve their services. The company now boasts a wealth of knowledge and experience to guarantee superior quality and meet the needs of your market.

Stanhope Seta –Proudly Supporting GASP

For the past five years Stanhope Seta has proudly supported GASP, an alternative learning programme, recently welcoming a new group of students to their amazing industry linked programme.

GASP is one of the world’s leading alternative learning providers, renowned for delivering fully accredited AQA and Laser courses in basic motor mechanics and practical engineering skills. The learning provider’s ultimate mission is to assist young students with special educational needs whilst helping to contribute to student’s personal development.

Stanhope Seta students are all introduced to a wide range of manufacturing and engineering practices including wiring assembly, pipe bending, programming/coding, production processes and CAD design., allowing them to gain the knowledge needed to develop and further their own careers.

Attending GASP enables students and young people across the world to learn things which they could not learn anywhere else, providing them with a great way of raising and igniting their interest in all sorts of engineering.

This is really important with more and more engineers now required due to developments in technology and equipment. The young people of today really are the engineers of tomorrow, therefore it is vital that they obtain these skills and confidence levels as early as possible.

Mindex Ltd

With a lot of attention now surrounding the GASP training available from Stanhope Seta, all of their representatives have now made themselves available to answer any related questions.

One of the greatest Stanhope Seta represents is Mindex Ltd. Established in 1984 Mindex now market a number of world-renowned brands, not limited to Stanhope-Seta but also including Rigaku, Zeltex, Pilodist, Oxford Instruments and more. The company offers a prompt, competitive and high quality services.