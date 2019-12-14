Lloyd Morgan Group one of the UK’s leading compliance training providers to the automotive and transport industries are now offering high quality and affordable Vehicle Inspection Services to all within the transport sector – Proudly presenting one of the most respected vehicle, system, quality and safety audit services that the industry has ever seen.

The Lloyd Morgan Group team is renowned for holding vast experience and knowledge surrounding the PCV/HGV sector, holding many years of working in engineering, vehicle maintenance, standards and audit departments of some of Europe’s biggest operators – and holding all of the knowledge and experience to understand the demands of their new customers.

In line with the DVSA’s “Guide to Maintaining Roadworthiness” the Lloyd Morgan Group team includes fully qualified and experienced vehicle engineers and UK vehicle inspectors, all of which are 100% dedicated, enthusiastic and independent consultant engineers able to provide high quality, unbiased Engineers Inspections Reports on vehicles and their components.

Some of the vehicle inspection services now offered by the company (as listed on their website) include:

Percentage of fleet annual / bi annual /4-6 weekly inspections

• Campaign inspections ( specific vehicle types with known defects)

• OCRS inspections

• 3rd party external audits (reviewing subcontractors who you are using or who are using your name)

• Rail support contracts

• School transport checks ( own & subcontracted service vehicles)

• End of contract / off hire inspections

• Pre / Post accident repair inspections

• PDI (Pre Delivery Inspections)

• Driver daily Walk-round check “Gate Audits”

The company also offer other vehicle inspection services, able to provide companies with bespoke inspection services tailored to meet their exact needs and requirements. Full details regarding the new vehicle inspections from the company are available on the Lloyd Morgan group website, where there is also much more to see.

Lloyd Morgan Group offer many more fantastic services and training solutions, including but not limited to the following:

D & A Screening

Health & Safety Training Courses

Irtec Accreditations, including Advanced Technician, Service Maintenance Technician and Inspection Technician Courses

Fire Investigation Services covering in-vehicle fire details

PCV Intermin Management

Compliance Training

O-Liscense Applications

The company are able to assist those companies working in transport in many, many ways, and now with the company offering more services than ever before they are able to provide companies and their customers with bespoke solutions compromising of multiple training solutions, allowing for huge savings and less business downtime.

Lloyd Morgan Group stand out from many compliance services providers and vehicle inspectors as they are able to carry out all of their courses and services from multiple UK locations, including their customers’ own premises.