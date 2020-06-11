Benefits Of Low Code Application Development Platform

According to Gartner’s report, around 50 percent of all new business applications have been created with high productivity tools including low code and no-code application development platforms. Low code is nothing but a unique approach that helps the business applications to develop quickly with minimal hand-coding.

Compared to the traditional app development platform, the low-code/no-code platform will easily develop applications without any hassle. It will become intuitive with a drag and drop interfaces and integration. Low-code has been emerging as a fundamental and effective strategy to maintain and accelerate application delivery. It also supports the ongoing digital transformation.

Top 5 benefits of low-code

Low-code technology has been quickly gaining momentum and has been adopting different organizations to build apps. It also processes the seamless applications in a single run. Here are the top 5 benefits of the low-code platform.

Accelerate app development

With low-code, there are several capabilities to visualize the models and drag the functionalities to help the app build faster. It can also be used as a pre-built user interface. Importantly, apps can also be deployed at once across all the devices.

User will build the apps easily

Low code technology connects the gap between IT and non-IT developers. The users can create simple business applications with little technical knowledge about how to code or some basic information about application development.

Enhances customer experience

The low code platform will automate the operations that are crucial to the customer experience. Moreover, the agility of the app development and the strong business features will help the apps to build in improving the customer experience without any doubt.

Built-in governance

The low code platform will give the user with automated governance. The professional IT team will administer and monitor the operations and thus provide the users with a flexible platform to develop as per the organizational requirements. It cannot be deployed without the final approval of the respective team.

Importance of AI in low-code

AI being an integral part of low-code, multi-channel capabilities will come up and make it easier for both businesses and clients. The interaction among them will bring an intrusive impact on chatbots and live call centers. It also helps you to efficiently meet customer requirements.

How to choose the right low code platform?

Most importantly, it is necessary to perform research to choose the right platform. Here are the few points that will come up with the need to do the selected choice of a low-code/no-code platform.

Ascertain requirements thereby representing the key areas and functions of the organization

Put forward the requirements to the platform with a keen eye towards the objectives

Determining the platform’s features

Thorough market research with an analysis report

Shortlisting the potential vendor and add up the requirements and challenges

Selecting the platform with the best overall value to the organization

Thus, the low-code will be the future strategy with an advanced platform to the users. It will reduce the complexity in building new apps and helps the businesses to respond to the changing market conditions in the digital world.